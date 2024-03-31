How to watch LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets clash is part of the NBA's loaded 10-game slate for Mar. 31. Including this interconference matchup, the Lakers and the Nets only have eight games left in their regular season schedules. So far, the Lakers are 41-33 and ninth in the West, while the Nets are 29-45 and 11th in the East.

In theory, the Nets still have a chance to steal the final Play-In spot from the Atlanta Hawks (34-40). So they need to win almost every game left in their schedule and hope the Hawks lose some of theirs. This is an unlikely scenario, but it is not entirely impossible.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are holding on to a Play-In spot. They are only a game-and-a-half behind the Sacramento Kings while a game-and-a-half ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

The upcoming Nets vs. Lakers clash will be their second and final clash this season. In their first game, the Nets took the win (130-112) behind Nic Claxton's double-double (22 points & 14 rebounds) and Cam Thomas' 33-point game off the bench.

Anthony Davis (26), LeBron James (24) and D'Angelo Russell (20) scored over 20 points, but it was not enough to beat the Nets.

Also, Spencer Dinwiddie was a member of the Nets when this game took place and even scored 19 points. He is now a member of the Lakers.

When and where is the LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

Game Day: Sunday, Mar. 31st, 2024

Start Time: 6:00 p.m ET

Game Arena: Barclays Center

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Ticket details: Tickets for the Lakers vs. Nets game can be purchased on Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

There are several options for watching this interconference matchup, from watching it on TV to live streaming.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets channel list

This matchup will not be nationally televised but broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet (away broadcast) and YES (home broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets radio stations

Fans can hear the game on SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/ 1330 KWKW (away broadcast) and 101.9 FM / 660 AM (home broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming details

The Lakers vs. the Nets matchup can be live-streamed through NBA League Pass or Fubo TV. Fans can also subscribe to live-streaming platforms to watch the game.