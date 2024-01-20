"He is a player": Jimmy Butler fuels Dejounte Murray-Heat trade speculation after praising Hawks star

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost a thrilling 109-108 home game to the Atlanta Hawks behind Dejounte Murray’s clutch three-pointer. Murray’s triple with two seconds left gave Atlanta the lead before the Hawks hung on for the win. Miami couldn’t even get off a shot as it lost during Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement night.

It was the second consecutive night Murray pushed the Hawks to a late-game win. On Wednesday, he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to hand Atlanta a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic. The former All-Star followed it up with a 28-footer that ruined Miami’s night.

After the game, Jimmy Butler was asked about Dejounte Murray’s performance. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP had this to say (via Brady Hawk):

“He was an All-Star and he was a player.

“He was a stellar point guard.”

Despite Murray playing impressively in the Hawks’ three-game winning run, trade talks surrounding him have only gotten louder. Atlanta is reportedly willing to move him to salvage the team’s underwhelming season. The Miami Heat are rumored to be one of the teams who are seriously looking to acquire the former San Antonio Spurs guard.

Basketball fans who are closely monitoring Murray’s situation speculated on Murray’s interest in playing at South Beach. Leading into the game, the shifty guard posted on Instagram the retired jerseys of former Heat players.

Murray may just have been honoring those greats, as Udonis Haslem’s number was going to be retired at halftime on Friday. Still, many fans thought he was subtly telling the Atlanta Hawks that Miami is where he wants to play next.

Based on Jimmy Butler’s comments, he would enjoy playing with Dejounte Murray. “DJ” is an excellent two-way player who will be a seamless fit in Erik Spoelstra’s system.

Are the Heat interested in trading for Dejounte Murray?

Dejounte Murray is one of the hottest names in the rumor mill. He is one of the NBA’s best playmakers and defenders. Murray is also under contract in the next four seasons for $114.1 million, a rate that many believe is too low for someone of his caliber.

The Miami Heat may have their sights on another superstar like the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, but they should consider Murray as well. If the Heat want to get the Atlanta Hawks guard, they may have to part with Duncan Robinson and at least a first-round pick.

Robinson isn’t on the same level as Murray, and the former Spur didn’t come cheap. The Heat will have to add draft assets for the Hawks to even consider their offer.

Jimmy Butler called Dejounte Murray a stellar point guard. With the aging Kyle Lowry in the final year of his contract, the Heat might want to get their point guard of the present and the future.

