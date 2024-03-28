3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign $200 million extension with Cavaliers

As his contract slowly comes to an end, Donovan Mitchell inking an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been a hot topic this season. When asked about the subject recently, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert stated he believes the All-Star guard will agree to terms on a new deal at some point.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city."

Mitchell, 27, is in the midst of his second season in Cleveland since being traded from the Utah Jazz. The two sides still have time to work out an extension, as he is under contract through the 2025 season. After that, he has a $37 million player option for 2026.

Following this recent development, here are a few reasons why Donovan Mitchell should decide to stay with the Cavaliers.

Reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

1) Team success

The first reason why Donovan Mitchell should consider staying is because of where the Cavaliers are at right now. As the regular season comes to a close, Cleveland has one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit in fourth place with a 44-29 record.

Armed with a strong core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs should be a good team for years to come. With the idea of being able to contend in Cleveland, Mitchell should consider signing a new deal.

2) Personal success

Aside from how the Cavs have done as a whole, Donovan Mitchell should consider his personal success as well. Since coming over from the Jazz, he has posted some of the best numbers of his career in Cleveland.

Mitchell finished his first year with the Cavaliers with averages of 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. This season, he is following that up by posting 27.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.

Seeing that he is thriving in his new situation, there is no reason for Mitchell to start looking elsewhere just yet.

3) Trade request is never off the table

The final reason why Donovan Mitchell should agree to an extension has to do with the current nature of the NBA. Time and time again, there have been instances of players requesting a trade and it being granted. Knowing this, Mitchell should not be deterred from securing another contract.

Life of the contract doesn't even matter anymore when it comes to a trade request. Kevin Durant had four years left on his deal when he ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and is now with the Phoenix Suns.

As a young star in his prime, Mitchell could always ask out if things go south with Cleveland. Between this and the other factors mentioned, there's little to no reason why he should let his current contract ride out.