Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game: Player stats and box scores for March 30, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks were once again squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks this weekend. After beating the first-seeded Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Hawks hoped to keep the streak alive against Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton didn't make it easy for the Hawks in the first quarter, as he dealt heavy damage with 12 points to start the game. Aiding Middleton were none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, who each scored six points.

Coming from a 44-point outing in his last game, Dejounte Murray kept his scoring momentum going on Saturday as he matched Middleton's energy with 11 first-quarter points. However, his efforts weren't enough to take the lead, as the Bucks took the first quarter 33-28.

In the second quarter, Milwaukee was able to extend their lead to 14 points with a 59-45 first-half finish.

The "Greek Freak" came alive in the second period as he notched an early-game double-double with a total of 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

Antetokounmpo also played efficiently on defense, notching a couple of steals to rattle Atlanta.

Murray slowed down a bit and couldn't give a response to Giannis' advancements in the second quarter.

Fortunately for the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic managed to keep the game within reach, scoring eight second-quarter points. Had it not been for his scoring efforts, the Bucks might've pulled away further.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game: Player stats and box scores (March 30)

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Khris Middleton 21 6 6 1 0 9-10 3-3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 16 7 3 1 12-22 0-1 12-16 Brook Lopez 13 3 0 0 2 3-3 1-1 6-6 Malik Beasley 10 1 2 0 0 4-12 2-9 4-4 Patrick Beverley 18 5 5 1 1 6-10 2-5 4-4 Bobby Portis 13 4 2 2 0 6-10 0-2 1-2 Pat Connaughton 4 3 4 0 0 1-3 0-2 2-4 Jae Crowder 5 2 0 0 0 1-5 0-3 3-3 AJ Green 2 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 - Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp DNP - - - - - - - Danilo Gallinari DNP - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. DNP - - - - - - - Ryan Rollins DNP - - - - - - - TyTy Washington Jr. DNP - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Vit Krejci 8 2 1 1 0 3-5 2-4 - De'Andre Hunter 13 2 1 1 0 5-13 2-5 1-1 Clint Capela 10 8 2 1 2 5-9 - - Bogdan Bogdanovic 38 10 4 1 0 12-23 5-9 9-10 Dejounte Murray 20 8 12 0 0 7-19 3-10 3-4 Garrison Mathews 3 1 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 - Bruno Fernando 10 4 2 0 1 4-7 - 2-3 Trent Forrest 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 - - Dylan Windler 0 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - Wesley Matthews 9 1 1 0 0 4-9 1-3 - Jalen Johnson DNP - - - - - - - Trae Young DNP - - - - - - -

Antetokounmpo led the contest for Milwaukee Bucks

At the beginning of the second half, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't be stopped as he completely dominated the game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He brought his total to 31 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in the third quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic continued to try to keep up with Antetokounmpo's relentless assault after scoring nine third-quarter points.

Dejounte Murray picked up the pace a bit, scoring six third-quarter points, nearly notching a triple-double with a total of 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the third period.

Ultimately, the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top with a 122-113 finish to snap the Atlanta Hawks' win streak. Six Bucks players were in double-scoring figures, which enabled their team to come up with the win.