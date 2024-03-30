Trae Young joins fans in laughter while reacting to Usher hilariously claps back at Funny Marco

Trae Young is still recovering from the finger injury that has kept him out of action for over a month now. Despite his absence, the Atlanta Hawks have been putting the best teams to sleep in their last few games.

Young recently reacted to a post by Funny Marco on Instagram. Apparently, Funny Marco, who has been a trending social media personality, sent a message to Usher. Marco asked Usher why he had let go of the entire crew over a girl.

Alluding to Usher’s “You Got It Bad” song, Marco wrote:

“In the song you got it bad when you said "When you feel it in your body, you found somebody who Makes you change your ways like hanging with your crew."

“Why you feel like it was cool to switch on your crew over a girl?” Marco messged Usher on IG DM.

The “Confessions Part II” singer had a hilarious reply to Marco.

“Hey man you're not an artist you know nothing about making music and plus they were never really my crew anyways,” Usher wrote back.

Marco posted a snap of the conversation on his Instagram handle. The post got fans laughing on the post. Trae Young also joined fans in laughter and reacted to the post with laughing emojis.

Trae Young reacted to Funny Marco's post

Usher made the news last year after he fired a female dance crew member when she almost fell over him during a concert. In 2011, Usher’s then-girlfriend Grace Miguel fired his entire crew, only after a few months of dating the singer.

Hawks give a big update on Trae Young’s injury status

The Atlanta Hawks have been playing without their star guard player for over a month now. Young sustained a ligament tear in the pinky finger of his left hand. Apparently, Trae Young continued to play with an injury in his finger until it needed attention.

Later, Trae Young went through surgery to repair the tear. After the injury was reported, the team said in a statement that the All-Star guard would be re-evaluated after four weeks. According to the latest updates, the Hawks’ star player has been making quick progress.

He went through a re-examination on Monday, which allowed him to step into the next phase of his recovery.

Young played his last game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 23. He played 35 minutes in the game, registering 11 points and seven assists.

The Hawks haven’t performed better without Trae Young on the floor. The Hawks played 22 games with Young this season and have a 12-10 record.

Contrastingly, the Hawks have won all four of their last four games despite the unavailability of Young. What is even more impressive is that two of those wins have come against the Boston Celtics, the best team in the league by far.

The Hawks are currently placed 10th in the Western Conference, five games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in 11th position. If they can get Trae Young before the play-in tournament starts, it would be a big push for them.