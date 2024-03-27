Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on Hawks 3x All-Star's status against Trail Blazers (March 27)

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will remain sidelined, tagged as out for the coming game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Fresh off what could be considered their most impressive victory of the season, the Hawks are riding high. Atlanta found themselves trailing the Boston Celtics by a daunting 30 points in the second quarter but staged a remarkable comeback to secure the win. All this was achieved even in the absence of their franchise player, Trae Young.

In the absence of Young, Dejounte Murray has stepped up as the leading scorer for the Hawks, averaging an impressive 22.3 points per game, along with contributing 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Murray spearheaded their recent comeback victory against Boston with a double-double of 19 points and 15 assists.

Trae Young injury update

Trae Young is set to progress to the next phase of his rehabilitation following finger surgery, as announced by the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. However, the precise timeline for his return to the lineup remains uncertain.

Following his surgery on Feb. 27 to repair a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger, Trae Young underwent a one-month follow-up examination to assess his progress.

The team reported that he is showing signs of improvement in his recovery and is scheduled to commence small finger mobility exercises this week.

However, there is still no definitive timetable for his return to the Hawks, who currently hold the final spot in the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference with approximately three weeks remaining in the regular season.

What happened to Trae Young?

The Hawks announced on Feb. 25 that Trae Young suffered a torn radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the pinky finger of his left hand, necessitating surgery.

Young sustained the injury during the Hawks' game against the Raptors on Feb. 23. The exact moment of the injury remains unclear, as Young continued to play through the ailment, completing the game despite the discomfort.

He concluded the match with 11 points on 2 of 6 shooting and seven assists, remaining on the court until the final buzzer.

With 11 games left in the season, the Hawks hold a record of 22-29 with him in the lineup. In his absence, they have achieved a 10-10 record.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Root Sports / Root Sports Plus for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.