Ranking the 5 worst mistakes made by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft

It is almost impossible to know which college or high school player could turn out to be a star and which one may turn out to be a bust when teams pick such players in the NBA draft. In this regard, the Minnesota Timberwolves are no different.

Yet, it is the job of these organizations to recognize talent. Scouters and coaches attend college games all the time, with some front-office personnel even attending international games to find talent. Many metrics are studied, and come draft night, the franchises get an opportunity to draft young players to fit their rosters.

There are a bevy of variables at play,and not every NBA draft pick's career flourishes. The right coach, franchise and teammates along with the dedication of the player itself, all contribute to a player's development.

Considering the same, it is natural to expect that there will be times when a team, Minnesota Timberwolves included, makes mistakes in the NBA draft.

The five worst mistakes made by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft

Many teams have made mistakes in the NBA draft, but none worse than the Minnesota Timberwolves, though. Having passed on potential future Hall of Famers and All-Stars, let's take a look at the five worst mistakes made by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft.

#5 2010 NBA Draft (Wesley Johnson at No. 4)

2010 NBA Draft Class

Players missed out on: DeMarcus Cousins (Drafted at No. 5), Paul George (Drafted at No. 10), Gordan Hayward (Drafted at No. 9).

Wesley Johnson played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for just two years, averaging just 7.5 points per game, after which he was traded to the Phoenix Suns and then kept bouncing around the league in trades and transfers.

Advertisement

Johnson, surprisingly, has played most of his career as a starter yet never managed to average over ten points in a game.

Following his struggles in the NBA, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player last year signed a one-year deal with Panathinaikos BC, an Athens-based 'Greek Basket League' team. In his first game with the Greek club, he managed to score just seven points in 19 minutes against AEK Athens, though.

Drafted just one pick ahead of Johnson was DeMarcus Cousins, one of the best big men in the NBA with career averages of 21.2 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Minnesota Timberwolves also missed out on two other All-Stars in that draft: Paul George and Gordon Hayward.

George took his Indiana Pacers team to Game 7 of the NBA Conference Finals in 2013.

#4 2014 NBA Draft (Glenn Robinson III at No. 40)

Advertisement

Nikola Jokić of Serbia

Players missed out on: Nikola Jokic (Drafted at No. 41).

One of the NBA Draft's biggest surprises, Nikola Jokic is currently one of the best big men in the league and is often regarded as one of the best passing centers; he could very easily have been a Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Jokic, with his patented 'Sombor Shuffle', led the Denver Nuggets to two consecutive 3-1 comebacks in the 2020 NBA Playoffs along with Jamal Murray. He has made two All-NBA selections, with one of them being the All-NBA first team in 2019.

Glenn Robinson III, on the other hand, didn't do much for the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, playing only one season with them, where he averaged only 1.2 points per game.

Robinson III has found himself to be nothing but a role player, with his best season yet coming as a starter in the Golden State Warriors roster due to the team's injury issues.

Understandably no one could have predicted Jokic to have become what he did as the 11th pick in the second round. But passing on him by just one pick is disappointing, considering the Minnesota Timberwolves' earlier mistakes in the NBA Draft.

#3 2008 NBA Draft (OJ Mayo at No. 3)

Advertisement

OJ Mayo playing for the Milwaukee Bucks

Players missed out on: Russell Westbrook (Drafted at No. 4), Kevin Love (Drafted at No. 5), Eric Gordon (Drafted at No. 7), Brook Lopez (Drafted at No. 10), JaVale McGee (Drafted at No. 18), Serge Ibaka (Drafted at No. 24).

OJ Mayo's NBA career has been pretty average, with underwhelming numbers such as 13 points, three assists and three rebounds per game. Mayo found himself playing for three teams in his NBA career. However, despite a selection in the All-Rookie First Team in 2009, he hasn't done much since.

Nevertheless, he has found decent success internationally while playing for teams in Puerto Rico and China, most recently with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, however, passed on a future MVP, Russell Westbrook, by just one pick.

Westbrook, regarded as one of the most explosive points guards in the NBA, averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons. He has nine All-Star and All-NBA selections and numerous other accolades, such as scoring leader and assist leader.

Kevin Love, who was eventually traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is an NBA champion with 5 All-Star selections.

Other players the Minnesota Timberwolves missed out one - Eric Gordon, Brook Lopez, JaVale McGee and Serge Ibaka - have all had better careers than OJ Mayo.