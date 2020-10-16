NBA Draft 2020: Top 10 prospects to watch out for

The 2020 NBA Draft was postponed from its original date and is now scheduled for 18 November; however, the date could still change.

As most prospects come from the collegiate level, the cancellation of the NCAA tournament makes it a little challenging to review the prospects coming in. Still, the pecking order was more or less established for the upcoming NBA Draft.

In this article, we will take a look at the Top 10 prospects to watch out for in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Top 10 prospects to watch out for in the 2020 NBA Draft

My family inspires me everyday." - @raf_tyler on NBA Draft night



Coming off 37 PTS in Game 4... watch Tyler Herro and the @MiamiHEAT in ECF Game 5 Friday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Zw89OlXRS0 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) September 24, 2020

In this list, apart from a player's talent and potential, the team that could select him in the upcoming NBA Draft to play in the league and how the player could fit within that team's structure has been taken into account.

Without further ado, let us have a look st the Top 10 prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft to watch out for.

#10 Devin Vassel

Would Devin Vassell make a smooth transition to the NBA?

Though most NBA Draft mocks have Devin Vassell in eighth, he is tenth in our list of the ten best prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft to watch out for.

Vassell is a playmaking wing who should be able to fit in with most NBA teams. Going to the Phoenix Suns and their young core could be a good move for Vassell.

College ability does not always translate to success in the NBA, with players mostly entering the league after just one year in college. However, for Vassell, that is not the case.

The NBA announced today that NBA Draft Combine 2020 has been reformatted to be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually, taking place in phases beginning Sept. 28 and continuing through early to mid-November.



Full release: https://t.co/DRzrd809VU — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) September 23, 2020

He played two years at Florida State where his game progressed quite well. As a starter in the 2019-20 season, averages of 12.7 points, five rebounds and one steal per game (ranked 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference) and a PER of 23.8 (sixth in the ACC) are his credentials for a top 10 spot in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Moreover, the 20-year-old's three-point shooting, although not high-volume, is quite efficient; he has scored 41% of his 3s from 168 attempts in his college career.

#9 Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro could be a good fit with the Washington Wizards.

Isaac Okoro is a freshman coming out of Auburn. The 19-year-old forward is a solid defender who puts in a lot of effort on the court.

The 6' 6" Okoro can guard multiple positions and do it with consistency. His attacking game is not the most polished, which is perhaps understandable for a first-year student. However, the biggest concern for a team to pick him might be his three-point shooting which was just 28% from 70 shots.

Okoro shot 51% from the field and averaged 13 points per game, which is something he can build on if given a chance.

If the Washington Wizards select him in ninth in the NBA Draft, his defense will probably be what the team might look for as the Wizards were the worst team in terms of points conceded per 100 possessions in the NBA (with 115.5) last season.