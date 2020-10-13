NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a look at the LA Lakers roster and options available to the management ahead of a busy offseason

The LA Lakers recently won their 17th NBA Championship in dominant fashion as they defeated the Miami Heat in 6 games. The Lakers' front office will be planning to add the right talent around the two superstars - Anthony Davis and LeBron James - as the offseason approaches. NBA trade rumors have already hit the internet, with multiple LA Lakers stars set to be free agents.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring the possibilities for the LA Lakers this offseason

The LA Lakers will get back to business once they are done with the celebrations. The 17-time NBA champions will have free agents to attend to - Anthony Davis needs to be re-signed; JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have player options; Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, and other veterans like forward Jared Dudley are unrestricted free agents.

JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard were key pieces in the regular season for the LA Lakers, and there is a good chance that Rob Pelinka will bring the center duo back for next season.

Avery Bradley was brilliant for the Lakers but opted out of the restart due to family reasons, which might complicate his return. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will certainly be signed, and after Rajon Rondo's performance in the postseason, which justified the moniker 'Playoff Rondo', it will be tough for the LA Lakers to cut him.

LeBron James' partner-in-crime Anthony Davis is set to be a free agent this off-season as well. With a lot of speculation around his future, Davis shared his thoughts on the subject today in an interview with ESPN -

"I'm gonna enjoy this championship, that's all. Came here, got it done. We'll see."

Anthony Davis is set to be in LA for the long term, and NBA trade rumors suggest that the Lakers are exploring the possibility of adding a third superstar to the team.

The LA Lakers have a long list of options, and it will be interesting to see how Pelinka works around with his trade assets and draft picks to acquire another star.

Full convo airs on #TheJump at 3p ET/noon PT...come hang out https://t.co/Fu23TnBUsa — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 12, 2020

