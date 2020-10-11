NBA Trade Rumors: Why a swap involving Joel Embiid and Paul George could work perfectly in Philadelphia 76ers' favor

With the NBA season about to end shortly, teams are looking to improve their rosters and coaching staff to realize their targets for next year. Star players are expected to be on the move this offseason, and NBA trade rumors surrounding them have already hit the internet. With the Philadelphia 76ers planning a rebuild, Joel Embiid could be one such player looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Philadelphia 76ers should explore a swap deal for Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to undergo a major roster change after the recent appointment of Doc Rivers, who replaced Brett Brown. The team has two bonafide stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but has struggled in the postseason due to poor squad management.

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers might consider trading one of Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid, with the latter looking the likelier candidate considering his trade value. An option that the 76ers can explore is trading for swingman Paul George, who seems like a misfit in the LA Clippers setup.

George had a difficult year, as he struggled with a shoulder injury and couldn't dominate games like he did last season with the OKC Thunder. He also went through a slump in form in the post-season, which raised doubts over his ability to perform in the playoffs.

The LA Clippers would be getting a dominant frontcourt player in Joel Embiid, which they desperately need in the starting lineup. In a roster filled with wings and guards, Embiid will help Kawhi Leonard negotiate the offensive load. On the other hand, Doc Rivers will be reunited with Paul George, a player who will address the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest need - perimeter shooting.

Moreover, George is a player who Doc Rivers rates very highly, and this bodes well for a potential reunion.

If this straight swap goes through, it will be a great deal for both the teams, as they will be getting players with immense All-NBA/All-Star potential.

