NBA News Update: “I really don't care if me and KD ever speak again in life" Kendrick Perkins goes off on former teammate Kevin Durant in latest interview

The LA Lakers are one game away from their 17th NBA championship, and the conclusion of the Finals will bring an end to an eventful season. After a 3 month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the league did exemplary work to bring the NBA season back on track, and now planning and scheduling for next season will start. With that said, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins reveals interesting bits about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a recent interview

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins is known for his hot takes and unique opinions. An analyst for ESPN, Perkins appears often on the basketball shows such as 'First Take' or 'The Jump'. He is popular for clashing with Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman on opinions related to the league and players.

Thanks @sinow and @sichrismannix for the dope write up and thank you all for the support! Carry on....🙏🏾 https://t.co/LbYW7jxYSk — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 9, 2020

In his latest interview with Sports Illustrated, the outspoken former Boston Celtics big made comments on his former teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who teamed up last offseason to join the Brooklyn Nets. Talking about Kevin Durant, Perkins said -

“I really don't care if me and KD ever speak again in life, that really wouldn't bother me.”

This comment doesn't come as a surprise, considering the fact that Durant called Perkins a 'sellout', after he criticized Kyrie Irving for suggesting the league should not resume. Perkins is a known critic of Irving and has let his displeasure for him know several times. Continuing the interview, this is what he added about Irving -

"He’s not one of my leaders, I wouldn’t be following his lead.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to get back to prime fitness next season after the former missed the entire season and the latter majority of games with various injury issues. The star duo at Brooklyn Nets will be coached by first-time Head Coach Steve Nash, who has already come under scrutiny for the process that was followed for his hiring.

NBPA partners with Dove to further the social justice efforts of the NBA bubble

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One

Since the inception of the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA has done its part in raising awareness and voicing its opinions against police brutality and social injustice. Being the NBPA President Chris Paul has contributed majority to this effort, and recently he shed light on how the league's partnership with Dove will help in the fight against social injustice.

"Man, there's a lot of things, and Dove has been supporting all the efforts we have. I'm sure you saw during the game a few nights ago, we announced over 90 % of players were registered to vote. The voting initiative has been huge for our players."

.@JoeBiden great to be with you back home last week in NC!! @stephencurry30 missed you but you know what had to stop by your gym! The election of our lifetime. Vote for @joebiden and @kamalaharris!! https://t.co/vT4zN5bRcd pic.twitter.com/qHTuKHSrZZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 8, 2020

Chris Paul is expected to sign with a championship contender this offseason, with Milwaukee Bucks the favorite to land him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

