NBA Trade Rumors: Why Chris Paul could be the player to take Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks over the line

With the Milwaukee Bucks underperforming and flaming out in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, there have been a multitude of NBA trade rumors surrounding the franchise.

The Milwaukee Bucks were touted to be the favorites from the Eastern Conference to win it all this year. But the playoffs shattered that perception yet again.

Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered heavily due to the lack of offensive support from the role players, including Khris Middleton, who only performed well in Game 4. Even if all goes well in the regular season, the NBA Playoffs are nothing short of cruel, and even a team carried by a potential MVP could falter, as was the case with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks need a reliable second option for the playoffs. And as the NBA trade rumors would tell us, the franchise are targeting Chris Paul for precisely that position.

Does this NBA trade rumor make sense for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Chris Paul combining with Giannis would be a frightening prospect for all opposition teams.

There could not be a more resounding yes. The Milwaukee Bucks have been hunting for an NBA Championship these past few seasons and so has their trade target.

The Bucks will receive something that they need the most - a primary ball-handler who can create shots for himself and the team. And more than anything else, Chris Paul is proven in the playoffs. That alone is worth even the highest of wages.

There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

Chris Paul is also a deadly three-point shooter who doesn't shy away in clutch moments. This is omething that cannot be said about Khris Middleton or many of the other shooters in the Bucks' roster.

Even with all the shooters the Milwaukee Bucks have, Chris Paul has the ability that will make him stand out in the Bucks team. If the Milwaukee Bucks were to sign Chris Paul, it would be perfect for the team.

With Giannis being the first scoring option, Paul could potentially become the second, and Middleton would take up the third slot. The Milwaukee Bucks' offense would then be stacked on the inside and outside.

Chris Paul is not a liability on the defensive end either, so there would be a very minimal drop off on that side of the floor.

If this NBA trade rumor were to come to fruition, anything less than the NBA Finals would be a disappointing run for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Would this be the right move for Chris Paul?

Is moving to the Milwaukee Bucks the right choice for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul got pretty emotional in the post-match press conference after OKC were knocked out by the Houston Rockets. He thanked the city and its fans on countless occasions and couldn't stop praising the young team he had led.

Many fans looked at this display of emotion as a sign of the 35-year-old intending to stay at OKC. However, it could very well be the complete opposite, with Chris Paul probably bidding farewell to the OKC fans and leaving to win the honor that has eluded him for the entirety of his career.

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

Being an NBA champion will be one of Chris Paul's biggest priorities. There have been countless NBA trade rumors that have linked Chris Paul with the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers would provide Chris Paul with a chance to play with longtime friend LeBron James and also offer him the best shot he's ever had at an NBA Championship.

But this trade would not make sense for the LA Lakers. Chris Paul would be taking the ball out of the hands of one of the greatest players of all time. In no universe will LeBron James be willing to play second fiddle in any aspect, especially when it comes to ball-handling and calling the shots for the team.

Chris Paul would not be a good fit for the LA Lakers.

That leaves us with the Milwaukee Bucks. In all honesty, winning it all will not be guaranteed, and the move may even prove to be a bit of a gamble for Chris Paul. Many players in the franchise are yet to prove if they can be usable pieces on a championship team.

But it is a risk Chris Paul might be willing to take. The Milwaukee Bucks have a higher ceiling than his current franchise and have a significantly better chance of contending for the NBA crown.

The whole of the NBA will have their eyes on this one. If this NBA trade rumor can become a reality, the Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the most complete and devastatingly powerful teams in the NBA next year.

