NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players Milwaukee Bucks must go after in the off-season to partner Giannis Antetokounmpo

With the Milwaukee Bucks' season coming to a disappointing end, there are many NBA trade rumors flying around regarding the future of the franchise. Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he will be staying with the Bucks for the next season before his contract expires.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to acquire some high-quality players before they make another title run in what could be Giannis' last year with the organization.

NBA Trade Rumors: Who will the Milwaukee Bucks add this offseason?

In NBA trade rumors, we pick 5 players that the Milwaukee Bucks should look to pick up this offseason.

#1 Chris Paul

What will the Milwaukee Bucks have to give up to acquire Chris Paul

If the Milwaukee Bucks lack anything, it is a skilled ball handler who can empower Giannis to be who he is. Who better for the job than one of the greatest point guards of recent times? Despite his age, Chris Paul has proven his worth as a winner with the OKC Thunder this season.

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

Advertisement

If the Milwaukee Bucks can acquire Chris Paul, it also adds another scoring option when Giannis is facing double-teams. Paul's value as a locker room leader will also go a long way to help the Bucks win the title next year.

We look forward to NBA trade rumors to see where Chris Paul ends up next season.

#2 Carmelo Anthony

Will Carmelo join the Milwaukee Bucks next season?

The Milwaukee Bucks need to improve their outside shooting to complement Giannis' presence in the paint. Carmelo Anthony has been one of the best three-point shooters in the league for a long time. His age has not affected his ability to average at least 15 points a game.

More than anything, Melo can be a threat on the offensive end with his ability to create his own shot. This could free up Giannis by spreading the opponents' defense. Despite his defensive liabilities, the Milwaukee Bucks should not have troubles in incorporating Melo into their defensive rotations.

Will the Milwaukee Bucks be able to acquire the former superstar who has been extremely content with his place in Portland? Find out as we bring in more NBA trade rumors.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to sign with title contenders in the off-season