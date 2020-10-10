NBA Trade Rumors: How Philadelphia 76ers can get rid of Al Horford's bad contract in exchange for Andrew Wiggins

The NBA season is about to come to an end, and the teams have started assessing their offseason targets keeping the picks and cap space in mind. NBA trade rumors have already to hit the internet, with star players speculated to move to championship contenders. The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be a contender as well, and they will be looking to add another star this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to trade Al Horford this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are in rebuild mode and will be expected to part ways with some of their players this offseason. They have already fired coach Brett Brown and replaced him with former LA Clippers man Doc Rivers recently.

The Philadelphia 76ers have two bonafide stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but have struggled in the postseason due to poor roster management. Al Horford was one of the pieces that general manager Elton Brand brought in to try and help the team take the next step. However, he has not fit in with Embiid and Simmons due to his lack of shooting.

NBA Trade rumors suggest that the team should send Horford and two second-round picks in the 2020 Draft to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins averaged 21.8 points, and he shot 33.2% from deep while playing for the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

Wiggins won't be a great addition to the Philadelphia 76ers squad considering his shooting is average, but will certainly fit better than Al Horford, who has been struggling since day one.

On the other hand, the Warriors will get an all-round center in Al Horford to complement the skill-set of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Horford was an important part of the Boston Celtics team before joining the Philadelphia 76ers and certainly has a lot left in his tank.

🎥 GM Elton Brand introduces Doc Rivers as the 25th head coach in franchise history. https://t.co/QxNm6m6Sgy — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 5, 2020

