Top 10 active NBA players from Duke ft. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and more

Duke has played a crucial role in producing NBA talent. As of 2023, the Blue Devils had produced the third-most players in the league with 94 total. Of those, there are 23 on active rosters currently.

This list will rank the top 10 active NBA players from Duke featuring some of the biggest names in the league today. A few different factors will be considered such as statistics, individual accolades and team success.

Top 10 active NBA players from Duke

#10, Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs

While Jones' numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, he is a very solid role player and a great one-on-one defender at the guard position. His usage has only continued to increase as his career has developed. He went from starting just 12 games in his first two seasons to 65 starts in the 2022-23 season.

Jones is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 assists per game in his career while shooting 47.5% from the field. On the defensive side of the ball, he showed his skill as a strong on-ball defender, averaging 1.3 steals in 2022-23.

#9, Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

Trent spent much of his first season as a member of the NBA G League's Texas Legends. His numbers jumped up during his second and third seasons in Portland which saw him averaging 15.0 ppg in 2020-21 before being traded. He averaged his career high of 18.3 ppg playing for the Raptors in 2021-22.

For his career, Trent averages 14.1 ppg while shooting 42.1%, including 38.7% from beyond the arc. Trent recorded his career high in 2021 when he tallied 44 points, shooting 17 of 19, in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#8, Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry went undrafted in 2013 and was signed and waived by the Golden State Warriors that summer. After spending time bouncing around between the NBA D-League and several different teams, Curry finally found a stable home with the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-2016 season.

Curry has played in games for eight NBA teams, but he has continued to put up steady numbers as he gets later into his career. He has been a key playoff piece in deep runs for many teams. Curry is averaging 10.5 ppg in his career and has an impressive career 3-point percentage of 43.3.

#7, Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 24th pick in 2015 but had his rights traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves that same night. Jones spent four seasons in Minnesota as an efficient bench option but never amounted to much more than that.

He signed with the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2019-20 season. He recorded his career high in assists with 14 and points with 27 in Memphis during the 2021-22 season. He is currently with the Washington Wizards where he is averaging career highs in points (12.6) and assists (6.0).

#6, Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Banchero lived up to the lofty expectations that came with being the top pick in the 2022 draft as he averaged 20.0 ppg and 6.9 rpg as the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year.

In his second season, he has helped the Magic climb the standings to eighth in the Eastern Conference. His scoring has increased as well, posting 22.5 ppg.

#5, RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett was drafted third in 2019 by the New York Knicks. He came out of the gates strong, averaging 14.3 ppg and 5.0 rpg as a rookie. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in December after over four seasons with the Knicks.

In his career, Barrett is averaging 18.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg while shooting 42.7%. Barrett continues to be a key piece of his team's offensive attack but has not yet proven he can be the centerpiece of a successful team.

#4, Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson was yet another No. 1 draft selection from Duke. He tore his meniscus in October before the beginning of his rookie season, making his debut in January 2020 and shining in his first game with 22 points and seven rebounds in just 18 minutes.

Williamson was selected for his first All-Star Game in 2021; however, he struggled to stay healthy for a full season. He had played in just 114 games through his first three seasons but continues to impress when he's on the floor. In his career, he is averaging 24.9 ppg and 6.6 rpg while shooting 60.0%.

#3, Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram was drafted by the LA Lakers with the second pick in 2016 and spent three seasons with the Lakers, where his scoring numbers continued to improve. He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal to bring Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

While in New Orleans, Ingram averaged a career-high 24.7 ppg while shooting an outstanding 48.4%. He also recorded his first career triple-double last season with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a victory over the Hornets.

#2, Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving was selected No. 1 in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He spent six seasons in Cleveland, which included an NBA championship in 2016. Irving then spent time in Boston and Brooklyn before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2023.

Irving is an eight-time All-Star and is considered by many opposing players to be one of the toughest players to guard. Irving is averaging 23.5 ppg and 5.7 apg in his 14-year career and shows no sign of slowing down.

#1, Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

A No. 3 pick by the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has become the face of the franchise and a top player in the league. There were certainly flashes of his brilliance at Duke, but Tatum has proven he can dominate at the highest level again and again.

Tatum is in his seventh season, all with the Celtics. Boston has made the playoffs in six out of those seasons. Last season, he averaged a career-high 30.1 ppg while shooting 46.6%. His ability to hit the big shot and continuously lead the Celtics into the postseason makes him the No. 1 player from Duke active in the NBA.

