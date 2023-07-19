3 best defensive strategies for holding buildings in BGMI

When it comes to holding structures in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), defensive measures are crucial. The capacity to successfully defend a facility can bring significant benefits, such as area control, resource collecting, and opponent elimination. These are critical for maximizing your team's survival and increasing your chances of winning.

You can improve your defensive capabilities and develop a powerful presence within structures in the game by applying these techniques.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The most valuable methods for holding buildings in BGMI

1) Hold entry points

Controlling the access points is one of the most effective defensive measures when holding a building in BGMI. You can successfully limit your opponent's capacity to penetrate your position by limiting the number of ways they can enter. Assigning team members to keep an eye on specific doorways or windows can help prevent surprise attacks and provide prior notice.

It is critical to communicate with your team members about which entry points each individual is in charge of. You may reduce the danger of being surprised by coordinating your activities and ensuring that all potential access points are effectively covered.

2) Hold the staircase

Many BGMI buildings have staircases that serve as key access points to various levels. Controlling the stairs is a useful defensive strategy for limiting opponent movement and forcing them into small, predictable channels.

Positioning team members near the staircase allows you to fight opponents as they ascend or descend, providing you with an advantage in terms of positioning and surprise. You can successfully take down opponents before they reach your location or notice potential dangers early on by keeping a strategic vantage point in BGMI.

It is critical to communicate with your team members and coordinate your operations to maximize the success of this technique. This will help to avoid scenarios where teammates inadvertently shoot at each other.

3) Spread out to avoid multiple knocks and line of sight

Spreading out within the building is an important defensive strategy, since it allows you to escape and reduces the possibility of getting trapped in an opponent's line of sight. Bundling up in one place exposes your team to area-of-effect weapons like grenades, which can quickly eliminate numerous teammates.

Spread out throughout several rooms or floors of the building. This strategy ensures that you have superior coverage from numerous angles and decreases your chances of being killed by a single grenade or an opponent's line of sight.

Maintaining visual contact with your comrades and communicating with them is critical to the success of this technique in BGMI. You can cover each other's locations, respond rapidly to enemy threats, and maximize your defensive capabilities by successfully coordinating your positions.

In addition to these three techniques, there are a few general guidelines to follow when defending structures in BGMI:

Communication : Maintain open lines of contact with your comrades to communicate information regarding enemy positions, movements, and threats. Effective communication is essential for coordinating defense actions and keeping everyone on the same page.

: Maintain open lines of contact with your comrades to communicate information regarding enemy positions, movements, and threats. Effective communication is essential for coordinating defense actions and keeping everyone on the same page. Use cover : Make use of the building's available cover. Strategically position yourself to take advantage of cover while keeping strong sightlines to engage opponents in BGMI.

: Make use of the building's available cover. Strategically position yourself to take advantage of cover while keeping strong sightlines to engage opponents in BGMI. Use sound cues : Note audio signals such as footsteps, gunfire, and vehicle sounds. These cues can provide significant information regarding the presence and movement of the attacker, allowing you to alter your defensive approach accordingly.

: Note audio signals such as footsteps, gunfire, and vehicle sounds. These cues can provide significant information regarding the presence and movement of the attacker, allowing you to alter your defensive approach accordingly. Adapt and adjust: Be adaptable and adjust your tactics as the circumstance changes. Adjust your positioning and fortify susceptible spots if you observe the adversary focusing on a specific entrance or utilizing explosives to break your defenses in BGMI.

Once you practice these steps along with your teammates, over time, you can create a team that is not susceptible to surprise attacks inside buildings.