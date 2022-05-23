5 best BGMI gun skins to unlock in 2022

The developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., introduce new items periodically to elevate the players' battle royale experience. The same was seen with the addition of the latest 2.0 update in the game. It brought new outfits, vehicle skins, gun skins, and a lot more with it.

However, amongst all the mentioned items, the craze for gun skins has been massive. Many old players have returned to the game to get their hands on these items.

BGMI gun skins that have become popular in new 2.0 update

1) Skeletal Core M16A4

Users have recently witnessed the introduction of several M16A4 skins in the game. This has put a smile on those who regularly use the burst-fire Assault Rifle on the battlegrounds. However, amongst the plenty of M16A4 skins available, the craze for the Skeletal Core skin is unmatchable.

It is present in the Lucky Spins tab and can be unlocked by spending UC. However, since the rewards obtained from the spins are based on luck, it may cost gamers a lot of UC.

The gun skin can be upgraded till Level 6 and will be available in the game until 27 May. Individuals will need to use materials and paints to upgrade the Skeletal Core M16A4.

2) Golden Trigger M416

The M416 is undoubtedly the most used gun in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players use it for its low recoil and fast firing rate. The buzz in the gaming community increases massively every time the developers add a free M416 gun skin in BGMI.

The latest Premium Crate has incorporated the Golden Trigger M416 skin, and users can unlock the skin by opening the crate using Premium Crate Coupons. The addition of the Legendary skin clad in gold ended the wait of several users who have been waiting for its release since it was added to PUBG Mobile a long time back.

3) 8bit Blast UMP45

The UMP45 has become a favorite choice of weapon for many gamers since it received a buff a few updates back. It is the latest upgradable skin that the SMG has to its name and is available in BGMI in the exclusive 8bit Blast Crate.

Colored in yellow and purple, the skin is modeled on a water gun and is upgradable till Level 5. BGMI players can unlock the skin (before 29 May) by spending UC. However, the amount required to be paid depends entirely on their luck.

4) Evangelion 4th Angel AUG

Over time, BGMI has collaborated with different franchises from various fields. The ongoing collaboration with the popular Japanese manga Evangelion is the fourth major collaboration this year.

It has resulted in several items appearing in the BR title. However, the Evangelion 4th Angel AUG gun skin has become popular amongst users and fans of the game.

The item is available in the Evangelion Discovery event and can be upgraded till Level 5 after unlocking it with UC. This will enable BGMI players to upgrade to the final form of the skin modeled in the Evangelion theme.

5) Flamewraith M416

Following its introduction in the global version, the Flamewraith M416 has cruised its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India. The gun skin has appeared in the latest Flame Devil Lucky Spin present in the events section.

The item is available in permanent and time-limited variants, both of which can be unlocked using UC. However, since the Flamewraith M416 is a mythic skin, it will cost BGMI users plenty of UC.

Flamewraith, as its name suggests, has a fiery look with the magazine resembling the claws of a dragon.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer