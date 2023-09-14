5 best BGMI tips to play like a pro (September 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues to fascinate mobile gamers with its dynamic and competitive battle royale experience. If you wish to flourish in an ever-changing gaming landscape and aspire to play professionally, you must have a strategic edge over your opponents. This guide will give you five crucial suggestions to help you elevate your BGMI gameplay to the level of professional players.

These tips include understanding drop sites, improving gunplay, stressing communication and teamwork, utilizing in-game audio cues, and honing your mental fortitude and decision-making abilities. By learning and following these principles, you will be on your way to BGMI excellence, ready to conquer the virtual battlegrounds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to become a pro player in BGMI

1) Master your drop locations

Choosing the correct drop place is critical for a good start to a BGMI game. However, what sets professionals apart is their ability to master specific locales. Here's how to do it:

Consistency: Choose a few drop spots and stick to them. This will allow you to become intimately acquainted with the landscape, loot spawns, and probable adversary positions.

Learn rotations: Recognize the best paths to take after looting your preferred drop spot. Professionals have effective rotation patterns that allow them to avoid early clashes and carefully position themselves for late-game scenarios.

Adapt to the zone: Keep an eye out for the safe zone and alter your drop spot accordingly. In BGMI, being within the safe zone is a huge advantage.

2) Sharpen your gunplay skills

Gunfights are the focus of BGMI, and to play like a pro, you must excel at aiming. Here are some tips on how you can go about it: how to do it:

Aim training: Devote time to aim training routines and use the game's training mode or third-party aim trainers. Consistent practice will improve your precision and muscle memory.

Recoil control: Learn and practice regulating the recoil patterns of your favorite weapons. Even during fierce firefights, pros can maintain the precision of their shots.

Peek and pre-aim: Learn how to peek around corners and pre-aim at the head level. This minimizes your vulnerability to hostile fire while increasing your chances of securing kills.

Loadout familiarity: Understand the advantages and disadvantages of various weapon load-outs and select the ones that best suit your playstyle. Pros are adaptable and can use a variety of weapon combinations.

3) Communication and team play

If you want to play BGMI professionally, you'll most likely be part of a team. Here are some tips to build effective in-game communication skills:

Bold callouts: To transmit information to your teammates, practice making clear, precise callouts. Sharing information can sometimes be the difference between triumph and defeat.

Responsibilities and roles: Define your team's duties, such as entry fragger, support, and sniper, and be aware of each player's responsibilities. Pros have well-defined roles that maximize the effectiveness of their teams.

Practice together: Play with your squad regularly to establish chemistry and strategies. Professionals frequently hold dedicated practice sessions to fine-tune their coordination.

Adaptability: Be adaptable and capable of changing your strategies mid-game depending on changing situations. Professional teams are skilled at making split-second decisions.

4) Utilize sound to your advantage

BGMI presents a plethora of audio clues that can provide you with a big advantage. To play like a pro, you must become familiar with the following sounds:

Footsteps: Learn to recognize enemy and teammate footsteps. Pros train themselves to be able to detect enemy's locations from their footsteps.

Shots fired: Recognize the location and range of gunshots. This knowledge can help you decide whether to fight or not.

Vehicles: The sound of approaching vehicles can provide information about enemy positions. Make use of this information to prepare for encounters.

Movements and grenades: Keep an ear out for the sound of grenades being hurled and the rustle of grass or shrubs, as these can indicate enemy movement.

5) Mental strength and decision making

Professional players are generally distinguished from amateurs by their mental resilience and quick decision-making abilities. Here are a few factors to pay attention to:

Calmness: Maintain your cool in high-stress situations. Professionals don't let their nerves impair their performance.

Consideration: Make considered decisions regarding when to engage, rotate, or take shelter. Rushing into situations without thinking can result in calamity.

Learn from mistakes: Examine your performance and learn from your faults. Professionals are continuously striving to improve and modify their techniques.

Time management: During matches, manage your time wisely. Depending on the situation, prioritize healing, looting, and engaging with foes.

Remember that being a pro player takes time, so be patient and dedicated to your BGMI adventure.