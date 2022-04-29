5 best fraggers at BGMI All Stars Invitational LAN event

The first LAN event of BGMI, the All Stars Invitational, concluded yesterday. TSM-FTX clinched the championship with aggressive plays. In addition to having the most Chicken Dinners, the team also had the maximum number of kills.

Hyderabad Hydras showed consistent gameplay to secure the second place, while Revenant Esports surprised everyone by bagging the third spot.

Top five players of BGMI All Stars Invitational

5) Insane Sayyam

Team Insane was brought in to replace Team Soul. However, their performance was second to none, as the team finished sixth in the tournament.

Insane Sayyam made it to the top five fraggers list. He took 23 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.53, and his contribution was more than 34% of the total team kills. His team clinched a 20-kill Chicken Dinner on Day 3 in the third match of Erangel.

4) TSM Shadow

Apart from being an IGL (in-game leader), Shadow also plays as a support. This didn't stop him from making it to the top fraggers list.

He eliminated 24 enemies in 15 matches with a K/D ratio of 1.6. The pro is one of the oldest PUBG Mobile/BGMI players and is known as one of the best IGLs.

3) TSM Aquanox

Aquanox has been one of the most consistent players in 2022 and is the driving force behind his team's tournament success. Aquanox took 27 finishes and had a K/D ratio of 1.8.

TSM had a slump on Day 2 but made a massive comeback on the final day. Aqua and his teammate Ninja always play aggressively, helping their team get more kill points.

2) Hyderabad Hydras Maxy

HH has been playing consistently over the past few months. Maxy, one of their fraggers, was the second-best player of the event with 27 kills.

He contributed 35% of his side's kills, demonstrating how important he is to them. Despite securing only one Chicken Dinner, his side managed to hold on to the second place.

1) TSM Ninja

Ninja, also known as NinjaJod, has once again proven why he is fast becoming a recognized name on the circuit. The player acquired 38 kills with an impressive K/D of 2.53, which puts his team contribution above 35%.

He was also named the MVP of the tournament and got a cash prize of 1 lakh INR. Since BGMI's launch, he has taken home multiple MVP awards. TSM was the only team to cross 100 kill points in the event.

