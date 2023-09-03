5 best ways to push rank in BGMI (September 2023)

Pushing through the ranks in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) remains a difficult task that requires both talent and strategy. The dynamic nature of this battle royale game necessitates a nuanced approach. From developing essential shooting abilities to adapting to the ever-changing meta, you must keep up with several vital aspects to steadily improve your ranking.

This thorough plan will provide you with the five strategies you need to successfully navigate the battlegrounds and increase your BGMI level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to push your rank in BGMI

1) Master your shooting skills

One of the most important parts of excelling in BGMI is your ability to land accurate shots. The game's mechanics evolve with time but the need for accurate shooting stays constant. Consider the following to improve your shooting abilities:

Practice aiming: To increase your accuracy, spend time in the training mode or engage in aim-training exercises. Change the sensitivity settings to see what works best for you.

Master recoil control: Recoil patterns differ between guns. Mastering them will improve your shot control, especially during heated firefights.

Hip fire vs. ADS (aim down sights): It is critical to understand when to hip fire and when to aim down sights. While the former is faster, the latter provides higher accuracy.

Participate in firefights: Do not avoid confrontations. Participating in battles will provide you with hands-on experience and the opportunity to improve your shooting skills in BGMI.

2) Map knowledge and positioning

Understanding the map and stationing yourself accordingly can offer you a considerable advantage in BGMI. Here's how to make the most of your map knowledge and positioning:

Looting locations: Identify popular looting areas with good loot and low chances of early fights. This will give you a solid loadout for the late game.

Awareness of safe zones: Maintain constant awareness of the safe zone's location and movement. Plan your path in such a way that you stay inside and avoid taking damage.

High ground and cover: During engagements, seek high ground and cover. Elevated locations give you better sightlines while obscuring you, making it more difficult for opponents to notice and hit you.

Third-party possibilities: Keep an eye out for opportunities to third-party. When two teams fight, you can swoop in and exploit vulnerable opponents.

Silent movement: Practice moving quietly, especially late in the game. Crouching and using terrain for cover can help you avoid being detected by surrounding adversaries.

3) Teamwork and communication

BGMI frequently demands teamwork, and effective coordination with your squad is essential. Here's how to do well in this area:

Unambiguous communication: To communicate with your squad, use the in-game voice chat or external communication tools. Inform your friends about enemy locations, loot, and your plans.

Role designation: Assign duties to each member based on their abilities and preferences. Having clear roles can help speed up mid-game decision-making.

Covering fire: When fighting an opposing squad, make sure at least one member is providing cover fire as others advance or retreat. This keeps your unit safe and in command of the engagements.

Revive teammates: Prioritise reviving downed teammates, but proceed with caution. To defend yourself, use smokes or other forms of cover.

Team strategy: Work with your team to develop and adjust strategies in BGMI. This can involve plans for attacking buildings, defending against opponents, and flanking them.

4) Adapt to the current meta

Because of changes and adjustments in player strategies, the BGMI meta evolves with time. You must adapt to the current meta to remain competitive. Follow these tips:

Remain informed: Stay up to date about the latest trends and strategies. Read patch notes, watch professional players' videos, and participate in BGMI communities.

Weapon choice: Be adaptable in your weapon selection. Prioritize current meta-favored weapons, but also practice with a variety of weapons to prepare for diverse situations.

Optimization of loadout: Adjust your loadout to fit your team's tactics and the current meta. Make sure you have a good mix of short-, medium-, and long-term alternatives.

Utility usage: Depending on the meta, make effective use of throwables, grenades, and other utility items. These can be game-changers during combat and late-game situations.

Analysis of metadata: Analyze top-tier players' and squads' strategies to obtain insights into the current meta. You can then use them to enhance your playstyle.

5) Consistency and mental strength

The quest for better BGMI rankings necessitates consistency and mental strength. Here's how to stay focused and composed:

Play regularly: Consistent practice is required to improve your talents. Set aside time for dedicated gaming sessions to enhance your skills.

Avoid tilt: Tilting, the term used for emotional frustration while playing, can hurt your gameplay. Take breaks to reset your thinking if you are on a losing streak or experiencing stressful situations.

Check your matches: Analyze your gameplay after each match to uncover areas of improvement. Recognizing and learning from your failures is critical for growth.

Set realistic goals: Rather than worrying about rank progression, concentrate on gradual improvement. Setting attainable goals can assist you in staying motivated.

Remain positive: Keep a good attitude and support your teammates. Wholesome energy can contribute to improved teamwork and overall performance.

Remember that consistent practice, adaptation, and a positive outlook are all necessary for long-term success in the game.