5 BGMI teams to watch out for in BMPS 2023 League Stage (Group Blue)

BGMI's return is a massive boost for the growing esports ecosystem in India. With the recently held BGIS 2023 and India-Korea Invitational LAN events achieving enormous success, Krafton brings to fans across the country the second season of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS).

The tournament will kick off on November 22, 2023, with the League Stage. The invited teams will face each other in intense matches to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Listed below are five Group Blue teams to watch out for in the BMPS 2023 League Stage.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

League Stage (Group Blue) of BMPS 2023 will see top BGMI esports teams treading on the virtual battlefields

1) Medal Esports

Medal Esports enter almost any BGMI esports tournament as favorites but often fall short of winning by a few points. While the team performed brilliantly in the Semi-Finals of the BGIS 2023, they had a mediocre showing in the Grand Finals of the event.

However, with seasoned pros like Paradox, Topdawg, and Encore now plying their trade for Medal Esports, fans can expect the team to easily qualify for the Grand Finals and fight for the championship. Zenoo and Sayyam's addition to the team should also boost fans' hopes.

2) Blind Esports

Blind Esports acquired the former lineup of Global Esports after they were released from the organization during BGMI's suspension period. Following the game's return, the players repaid the owner's faith in them by winning five unofficial tournaments in a single month. For this reason, the team is considered a favorite to win any tournament.

Consisting of players like Nakul, Joker, Manya, and Rony, Blind Esports were already a top team in the esports scene. However, Spower's comeback to the lineup has made them one of the most threatening squads in the BMPS 2023.

3) Gods Reign

Consisting of popular BGMI esports players like Blaze, Aquanox, Robin, NinjaJOD, and Owais, Gods Reign are one of the favorites to qualify for the Grand Finals and win the BMPS 2023.

Gods Reign have been in splendid form lately as they emerged as runners-up in the recently concluded India-Korea Invitational LAN event in Delhi. They also performed brilliantly in the Skyeports Championship S5 and Upthrust Esports' Diwali Battle.

All eyes will be on NinjaJOD, who has been in rich form after winning multiple MVP titles, and Owais.

4) Gladiators Esports

Every time an official tournament is announced, all eyes turn to Destro, a player popularly known as the "trophy magnet" for winning multiple official and major tournaments.

The recently held Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 was won by the Destro-led Gladiators Esports. The team also emerged victorious in the Masters Series earlier this year.

Known for their late comebacks, Gladiators Esports possess talented players like Shogun, DeltaPG, and Justin. While DeltaPG was the MVP of the BGIS S2, Justin grabbed the MVP title in the BGMS 2023, making them a deadly duo heading into the upcoming BGMI tournament.

5) Team Soul

The new Team Soul, led by Omega, announced themselves on the big stage by winning the inaugural edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series. Goblin and Akshat, the two primary assaulters of the team, came in clutch multiple times during the group stage and the Grand Finals.

Popular YouTubers and BGMI esports veterans Mortal and Viper played in the first edition of the BMPS. However, this time around, the pair will no longer feature in the tournament. Instead, a talented prodigy, Neyo, will be seen playing with the main roster. In addition, Hector (who played a pivotal role in Season 1) will be the fifth player due to his ongoing exams.

Millions of fans across the country are expecting Team Soul to win back-to-back titles.