5 best BGMI landing spots for loot in Vikendi

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular battle royale game in which selecting the best landing site is critical to a successful round. Vikendi is a snowy map noted for its diverse scenery, frantic gameplay, and numerous treasure and battle areas. Each section of this map has its own set of obstacles and opportunities, and mastering these areas can provide you with a competitive advantage in your drive for survival and triumph.

This article will look at five locations suitable for the best loot on the Vikendi map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Cosmodrome and 4 other Vikendi locations to loot in BGMI

5) Coal Mines

The Coal Mines (Image via Krafton)

Coal Mines is a popular landing point on the Vikendi map. It is located in the map's upper region and offers various loot opportunities, attracting many players searching for early-game engagements in BGMI. The main draw is the vast red buildings stocked with guns, armor, and medical supplies. Be cautious, however, as the proximity might lead to fierce close-quarter warfare.

The area surrounding Coal Mines is particularly abundant in loot, with various buildings and compounds providing additional gear for players that survive the initial combat. Because of its proximity to the Goroka area on the map, it is a strategic choice for players seeking a solid position in the mid to late-game phases in BGMI.

4) Dino Park

The Dino Park (Image via Krafton)

Dino Park, located in the bottom portion of Vikendi, is an intriguing ancient landing location. The region is visually appealing because it has a major amusement park with dinosaur constructions and attractions. Aside from the aesthetics, Dino Park provides fantastic loot, making it an attractive location for gamers that prefer a less crowded landing area than Coal Mines.

Dino Park's central building frequently stores high-tier treasures, such as powerful weapons and attachments, while the surrounding structures offer a range of items. Players who land here can immediately gear up and engage in early battles, or they can choose to rotate to adjacent places like the Movatra or the Abbey for more loot and potential encounters in BGMI.

3) Castle

The Castle (Image via Krafton)

The Castle, located in the center of the Vikendi map, is iconic and tactically significant in BGMI. This massive structure has a plethora of rich loot, and players that visit can outfit themselves with top-tier weapons and gear. The Castle's multi-level design allows for tactical gaming, with close-quarters combat and long-range engagements from its turrets.

While the Castle attracts many players owing to its loot possibilities, it is critical to use caution because the vast open areas might leave players vulnerable to attacks from all directions. Players that successfully secure the Castle can control crucial rotations and dominate the core area of the map in BGMI.

2) Winery

The Winery (Image via Krafton)

The Winery, located in the bottom region of Vikendi, is an ideal starting point for players that desire a more planned and less chaotic start to the game. The area contains multiple buildings, warehouses, and vineyards, which provide enough loot opportunities for gamers to gear up efficiently in BGMI.

Because of its proximity to the ocean and the river, the Winery is an excellent starting place for players who want to rotate to other locations or use its proximity to the safe zone. Furthermore, the high elevation around the Winery provides a viewpoint over the surrounding areas, making it an ideal location for sniping and long-range fighting in BGMI.

1) Cosmodrome

The Cosmodrome (Image via Krafton)

Cosmodrome is an intriguing landing point in the Vikendi map's upper right corner. For players who drop by this abandoned space launch site, it provides a unique environment and fantastic loot opportunities. High-tier loot, such as rare attachments and powerful weaponry, is frequently found in the main building.

The distinctive shape of the Cosmodrome, with its different structures and the existence of multiple observation points, makes it an exciting site for both looting and engaging in violent firefights. However, due to its distance from the map's center, players should know about the dwindling play zone and plan their rotations accordingly in BGMI.