5 best BGMI YouTubers to watch in 2023

Introducing the thrilling world of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) — a virtual battleground where skill, strategy, and intense competition collide to create an exhilarating gaming experience. As the popularity of the title soars, a new breed of content creators has emerged on YouTube, captivating audiences with their gameplay, tips, and entertaining commentary.

This article lists the five best BGMI YouTubers to watch in 2023. These individuals showcase their expertise, share insights, and entertain millions of viewers with their captivating content.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Jonathan Gaming, Dynamo, and 3 other amazing BGMI YouTubers to watch in 2023

1) Jonathan Gaming

Jonathan Amaral, or simply Jonathan, is a well-known professional BGMI player and content creator on YouTube. He has become a role model in the Indian gaming community due to his remarkable reflexes and strategic gameplay. His channel contains a plethora of gameplay highlights, tutorials, and advice to assist viewers in improving their battle royale skills.

As of this writing, Jonathan Gaming has accumulated 5.17 million subscribers with 489 million views on YouTube. He has uploaded 410 videos so far.

2) Sc0utOP

Tanmay Singh, frequently called Scout, is a renowned Indian YouTuber and a major influencer in the BGMI community. Scout has earned the hearts of many with his remarkable talent and intense gameplay in the battle royale game. His channel consists of gaming, livestreams, and instructive videos about various elements of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Sc0utOP has amassed over 4.78 million subscribers and 608 million views on YouTube. He has so far uploaded 1.2K videos.

3) Mortal

Naman Mathur, widely known as Mortal, has achieved worldwide acclaim for his expert PUBG Mobile gameplay and content creation on the video platform.

As a well-known BGMI YouTuber, Mortal provides a wealth of gaming tips, tactics, and strategies that can help you improve your gaming skills in the game. His videos not only show off his outstanding gaming, but they also provide useful information on the mechanics of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Mortal currently has almost seven million subscribers and an outstanding 1.2 billion views on YouTube. So far, he has uploaded 1.7K videos.

4) Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming, also known as Aaditya Sawant, stands tall as one of the most influential BGMI YouTubers. He has a large fan base due to his charming personality and engaging gameplay. His videos include exciting gaming, live broadcasts, and amusing commentary that keep viewers interested.

Furthermore, Dynamo Gaming frequently interacts with his audience through Q&A sessions, sharing personal experiences and answering questions, which builds a connection with his viewers.

With an astounding 1.2 billion views on YouTube, Dynamo Gaming is on the verge of having 10 million subscribers. So far, 2K videos have been uploaded by him.

5) 8bit Mamba

8bit Mamba, also known as Salman Ahmad, has become well-known for his fascinating BGMI content. His channel has a mix of gaming highlights, strategy analysis, and humorous critique.

8bit Mamba's videos provide essential insights into the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India while entertaining viewers. The content creator is known for his funny demeanor and engaging approach.

8bit Mamba has racked up a total of 1.34 million subscribers and 303 million views on YouTube. He has so far posted 1.1K videos.

Jonathan, Sc0utOP, Mortal, Dynamo Gaming, and 8bit Mamba are five BGMI YouTubers who have captured audiences with their amazing gameplay, insightful material, and interesting commentary. Each of them adds a distinct viewpoint and skill to the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India, making their channels a popular destination for gamers.

If you're looking for strategy, entertainment, or suggestions to improve your gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India, these content creators have you covered.

