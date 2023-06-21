5 hardest titles to unlock in BGMI

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the popular mobile battle royale game, offers players a wide array of titles to unlock as a testament to their skills and accomplishments. While many can be achieved through gameplay progression, some stand out as the most challenging and coveted achievements in the game. These require exceptional mastery in various aspects of the game, including combat prowess, strategic thinking, survival instincts, and versatility.

In this article, we look at the five most difficult titles to obtain in BGMI. The path to achieving them involves not only a test of ability but a display of commitment and a quest for excellence on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hardest titles to achieve in BGMI

5) Weapon Master

The Weapon Master is acquired by killing an enemy with each type of weapon in a single classic match in BGMI. It involves skill and versatility as you must kill enemies in every way possible in one match, including using assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles or designated marksman rifles, submachine guns, throwables, and ramming with the vehicle.

Keep in mind that you should be in the Platinum tier or above to obtain this title in the game.

4) Deadeye

The Deadeye title is reserved for players with unparalleled marksmanship and accuracy in Battlegrounds Mobile India. To obtain it, you must perform three headshot kills in a row while being 50m away from the opponent in a single solo match. If you miss a single shot, you will have to restart the challenge from the beginning.

This title's achievement is not counted if you played a solo match below the Platinum tier in the game.

3) Pacifist

The Pacifist title presents an extraordinary challenge in Battlegrounds Mobile India, requiring you to achieve victory without eliminating any opponents in a solo match. To unlock this title, employ stealth, strategy, and survival skills to outlast all other players in a single-player classic mode.

Note that a single elimination in a solo match in platinum or above tier will disqualify you from attaining this title in the game.

2) Chicken Master

The Chicken Master title is widely acknowledged as one of the most difficult to obtain in BGMI. To unlock it, you must finish off your last enemy in various solo matches in every way possible, as mentioned by developer Krafton.

Listed below is how players should finish off the last enemy in the solo match to complete this title requirement:

Assault Rifles

Sniper Rifles / Designated Marksman Rifle

Submachine guns

Pistols

Ramming with vehicle

Light machine guns

Throwables

Crossbow

Melee Weapon

Shotguns

Upon completing all of the above-mentioned ways to kill opponents, you will be bestowed with the Chicken Master title in BGMI.

1) Glass Cannon

The Glass Cannon represents the epitome of high-risk and high-reward gameplay. For this title, you must accomplish 50 wins in solo matches without wearing any backpack or armor throughout the match. It requires not only precision but also the ability to make quick decisions under pressure in the match.

With no vest or helmet, you become extremely vulnerable to enemy attacks, making this title the most difficult to achieve.

Unlocking the most difficult titles is a tremendous feat in the fiercely competitive world of BGMI, demonstrating a player's dedication, talent, and ability to conquer enormous in-match hurdles. Weapon Master, Deadeye, Pacifist, Chicken Master, and Glass Cannon are the highest levels of titles in BGMI, requiring outstanding expertise in many skills.

