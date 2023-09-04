BGMI Conqueror guide: 5 best ways to push ranks (September 2023)

Securing the coveted Conqueror title is the dream of every BGMI player. However, the path to achieving this requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency. If you want to climb the ranks and obtain the Conqueror rank, then you have come to the right location, as this article will examine the five most effective methods for increasing your BGMI level.

Mastering the fundamentals, developing your shooting skills, making tactical decisions, and being adaptable are among the suggestions. With these insights, you will be better prepared to face BGMI's difficulties and get closer to being a Conqueror.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to achieve Conqueror rank in BGMI

1) Master the basics

To achieve the Conqueror rank in BGMI, you must first master the fundamentals. These fundamentals are the foundations of your success and include:

Sensitivity settings: Adjust your sensitivity settings to achieve the ideal blend of quick reactions and precision aiming. Experiment with several settings until you discover the one that works best for you.

Controls: Design your control structure to provide quick and easy access to critical functionalities. If you're acquainted with them, use the claw or gyroscopic controls to give you more control over your character's motions.

Map knowledge: It is critical to understand the map in BGMI. Learn the names of the areas, as well as the geography and typical loot areas. This knowledge will help you navigate matches more efficiently and make informed judgments.

Loot management: Manage your loot effectively in the game. Weapons, ammo, armor, and healing supplies should be prioritized. Picking up superfluous products that clutter your inventory is a bad idea.

Communication: Communication is essential, particularly in squad matches. To communicate with your team, use voice chat or rapid chat instructions. Sharing information about opponent positions, loot, and plans can help turn a battle around.

2) Optimize your landing spots

Your landing area selection can have a huge impact on your game. Consider the following landing tactics to improve your BGMI ranking:

Hot drops vs. safe drops: Hot drops (landing in crowded and disputed regions) might result in more kills and loot, but they are riskier. Safe drops (in less busy regions) can help you survive longer, but they can also limit your options. Balance your strategy based on your playstyle and goals.

Diversify your landing locations: Do not rely on a single landing location. Learn to adapt to diverse flight patterns by becoming familiar with multiple locales. This method ensures that you are not caught off guard if your favorite location is packed.

Evaluate the zone: Predict the initial safe zone when planning your landing. Landing near the safe zone's center reduces your chances of being caught by the game's shrinking play zone early on.

3) Master your shooting skills

In BGMI, your shooting abilities are crucial. Improve your accuracy, recoil control, and target tracking to go up the ranks:

Aim training: Regularly practice your aiming skills in training mode or using aim training apps. Consistent aim practice can enhance your performance in real-world matches significantly.

Recoil control: Every firearm has a recoil pattern, and you have to learn to control recoil by counteracting it with finger movements. This ability is especially important when spraying guns like the AKM and M416.

Peek and shoot: Become an expert at peeking. Make use of cover, expose as little of yourself as possible, and take precise shots. Avoid exposing your full body, as this makes you an easy target.

Spray patterns: Acquaint yourself with the spray patterns of various weapons and control these patterns to improve your accuracy during engagements.

4) Tactical gameplay and decision-making

More than just good shooting skills are required to obtain the Conqueror rank in BGMI. Your decision-making abilities and tactical awareness are also critical. Follow these tips:

Positioning: Maintain proper positioning at all times. Take cover, use natural topography to your advantage, and avoid jogging in open fields. Being aware of your surroundings can help you avoid ambushes and gain an advantage in confrontations.

Zone management: Maintain awareness of the play zone and arrange your movements accordingly. Rotating early and situating yourself near the safe zone's center improves your chances of success.

Teamwork: Teamwork is essential in squad matches. Coordinating with your team is essential, as is resource sharing and providing cover fire when necessary. A well-coordinated squad has a better chance of success.

Risk assessment: Before engaging in fights, assess the hazards. Consider the quantity of enemies, your equipment, and the terrain. Avoiding a fight is sometimes the best option.

Consistency in decision-making: Stick to your decisions. Switching between aggressive and passive playstyles might cause confusion and errors. Consistency in decision-making can help you perform better overall.

5) Continuous learning and adaptation

BGMI is a constantly changing game with a volatile meta. Stay current and adapt to the latest trends to maintain and increase your ranking:

Study professional players: Watch professional BGMI players on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. This way, you can learn new tactics by analyzing their plans, rotations, and decision-making.

Patch notes: Keep an eye out for patch notes and developer updates. Changes to the weapons, maps, and mechanics can all have a huge impact on your gameplay, and you'll need to adjust your strategies as required.

Learn from mistakes: After each match, go through your gameplay and identify any errors. Whether it's bad positioning or missed shots, recognizing and rectifying your mistakes is crucial to progress.

Flexibility: Be open-minded in your approach. While having a preferred playstyle is beneficial, don't be afraid to adapt to different scenarios and implement new methods as needed.

Keep in mind that constant progress and learning are essential for long-term success in BGMI. So, practice, adapt, and never give up the pursuit of brilliance on the battlefield.