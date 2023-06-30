M416 vs Groza vs AKM: Which is the best assault rifle in BGMI?

BGMI is one of the highest-rated gaming tiles available on leading app stores. The game has a massive fanbase, with millions of downloads and thousands of players joining regularly. Developers have added a flurry of in-game elements like weapons and other utilities that are very handy in winning more matches and reaching higher rankings in leaderboards.

Assault rifles are the most widely used weapons, with players opting for M416, Scar-L, AKM, and more. Among all these weapons, AKM, Groza, and M416 are most sought after for their attributes and efficiency on the battlefield.

This article discusses the best assault rifle in BGMI among M416, AKM, and Groza.

Which is the best assault rifle in BGMI among M416, Groza, and AKM

Groza

Groza is one of the deadliest close-range weapons in BGMI. The gun uses 7.62mm ammunition and deals heavy damage to enemies. It comes with average damage of 49 HP, adequate to knock an enemy in three to four shots and win 1v3 and 1v4 situations.

In the attachment section, you can only use a suppressor in its muzzle, which helps in enhancing overall stealth. Additionally, you can use an extended quickdraw magazine to make the weapon's ammo capacity per round go from 30 to 40 shots. However, the only major con here is its exclusivity to airdrops. It means you can only equip the weapon from an airdrop or by eliminating an opponent already equipping it.

M416

M416 is one of the most versatile weapons in BGMI. The gun is available in all game maps and boasts a decent spawn rate. It uses 5.56mm ammunition and can be equipped with a bunch of attachments.

In the muzzle section, you can use a compressor to reduce recoil. In the grip section, you can use either a vertical grip to counter vertical recoil or a half grip for more accurate mid and long-range sprays.

In addition, an extended quickdraw magazine will help carry more ammo and allow for speedier reloading. The gun can also be equipped with a tact stock which helps reduce bullet dispersion and improve the weapon's overall stability. M416 can be extremely important for those who want to increase their in-game stats, like the F/D ratio.

AKM

AKM is a fan-favorite weapon and primary assault rifle in the load-outs of a vast range of players. The gun comes with incredible damage per hit of 47 hitpoints. You may quickly eliminate or knock out your opponent with two to three headshots. For this, you can train and improve your headshot accuracy, and after that, utilizing AKM will be a much better option in BGMI.

The gun has room for only two attachments in its muzzle and magazine. You can equip a compressor in its muzzle to reduce its high recoil and extended quickdraw magazine for more ammo capacity. The gun has a primary concern in its recoil pattern, which is unsuitable for beginners and even moderate players.

Final verdict

In conclusion, M416 can be considered one of the best weapons with different capabilities. The firearm's gentle recoil and pleasant handling make it suitable for use in close-quarters, middle, and distant gunfights in BGMI.

Groza is a great weapon, but its availability in only airdrops makes it very scarce on the battlefield. AKM is available in open loot and is a significant alternative for Groza with its effective close-combat performance. However, its uneven recoil pattern isn't helpful for mid-range sprays.

