"BGIS 2021 organizers executed the tournament immaculately and the participating teams gave in their 100%": Abhishek "ZGOD" Choudhary of GodLike Esports

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, easily the biggest BGMI tournament of the season, concluded on 16 January 2021. GodLike Esports, who were placed in the fourth position, represented India in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which took place shortly afterwards.

Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, one of the players of GodLike Esports, also received an individual award (The Redeemer) in BGIS 2021. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, ZGOD talks about his journey in the Esports world, his BGIS experience, and more.

ZGOD on his BGIS experience and Esports journey

Q. The Indian Esports scenario has seen a major boost, both in popularity and players, in the past two years. What do you think contributed to its exponential growth?

ZGOD: Several factors have contributed to the exponential growth of Esports in India - the increased availability and affordability of smartphones, along with affordable high-speed internet.

Platforms like YouTube and LOCO have played a crucial role in ensuring that Esports athletes have outlets to showcase their skills. They have also played a role by helping a growing number of tournaments gain visibility.

The inclusion of Esports in Asian Games 2022 as a medal event is also helping parents, teachers, and society understand the scope Esports has created and the fact that it can be a rewarding career option.

Q. Every team should have proper communication and should work towards the common objective. With whom is your synergy the best on your roster?

ZGOD: I have a great relationship with all my teammates. BGMI is a team game; therefore, it is vital to have good communication and synergy with everyone. We win tournaments and raise the playing standards through a group effort.

Q. Practice makes a player perfect, so how long do you play BGMI in a day to ensure that you can deliver on the tournament day?

ZGOD: We have a fixed practice schedule that we have been following for years now. We give about seven to eight hours every day to ensure that we deliver on tournament day.

We play practice matches, hold team talks, and watch gameplay clips to analyze our performance and understand other teams' strategies.

Q. What are a few key aspects that professional players must remember before they take part in major BGMI tournaments?

ZGOD: Every professional player must remember that winning any tournament takes hard work. You have to practice every day, and you cannot take Esports lightly.

The competition level is higher than ever and millions of people have the same goals. If you don't work hard and take the opportunity, someone else will.

Q. Your team placed fourth in the BGIS 2021. What was your overall experience in the tournament like? Which teams gave you a tough competition?

ZGOD: The overall experience of BGIS 2021 was immaculate. We have got to see how much Esports has grown in the last couple of years. The organizers executed the tournament in a great way, and the teams participating in it gave their 100% at every moment.

With so many great teams giving their best, choosing a few of them is difficult. Each of them performed exceptionally well in BGIS.

Q. You were awarded “The Redeemer” in BGIS 2021. Can you tell us more about the award?

ZGOD: “The Redeemer” is awarded to the BGIS player who revived his teammates the most. I am glad I could help my team by reviving them in challenging situations. Such awards serve as a great motivational source.

Q. Mobile gamers with low-end mobile phones are keenly awaiting the release of BGMI Lite. When do you think the game might arise?

ZGOD: Krafton has always done a great job in satisfying the audience's expectations. I am sure the lighter version of BGMI will be out soon.

Q. You have a YouTube channel, ZGOD GAMING, that has over 350K subscribers. How do you plan on expanding your channel to make it even more popular?

ZGOD: I plan to expand my channel by doing more live streams and posting a variety of content so that a diverse range of people can relate, and enjoy it to the fullest.

Q. Even if you do not upload YouTube Shorts that often, the most popular video on your channel is a Short. Do you plan on making such videos in the future? What kind of videos do you like uploading the most?

ZGOD: Yes, I would like to make such videos in the future. I am more than happy to create more content that my fans enjoy. I enjoy doing live streams, as it is an excellent way of engaging with my fans.

Edited by Saman