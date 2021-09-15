BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes: Transparent UI, improved settings, new event modes and more

Krafton will be releasing a new Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update in September. This update will be packed with an interesting series of changes and features that will enhance the overall experience for players.
Earlier this week, the developers spurred community interest in the update by providing a brief overview of some of the top upcoming features. After a few social media teasers, they have finally released the patch notes preview for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update.
Complete patch note for the BGMI 1.6 update
Flora Menace Mode
Flora Menace is the new mode available within BGMI with the 1.6 update. This will be available on the following maps on these dates:
- Livik: 22 September 2021
- Erangel: 17 September 2021
- Sanok: 18 September 2021
Users will be able to enter the game mode by checking the theme option while selecting the map. The main elements of this game mode are:
Rejuvenation Barrier: In these selected areas, players will be able to restore their health while not fighting the enemies.
Dynahex Supply: Users will find Nacores on the field, which can be utilized to purchase items including guns, ammunition, armor and more. These items will be received through the supply capsule at their location.
Cell Matrix: This feature is exclusive to the Erangel map, and players can enter it through the portals spread across the map. Players will have to eliminate Cell Matrix robots and enemies, defeating which will provide Nacores.
Features from Mission Ignition mode will also be available in the upcoming game mode.
Fatal Contamination event
On the Erangel map in the new game mode, players will find Yarilo Specimen, Faulty Chip, and Vine, which they can sell for Research Supply Tokens. These may subsequently be used to obtain exclusive items.
VS AI
VS AI is another mode that is going to be introduced to the battle royale title. Players can dive onto the Livik map and take on AI-controlled opponents to get the Chicken Dinner in this mode. Users can also team up with their friends and play squad matches in this mode.
Flight Route
Flight Route is another significant addition to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Typically, the route of the flight was only shown at the beginning of the match. However, with the implementation of this, players can check it out anytime during the game.
Transparent UI and other settings
A lot of changes have been made to the settings section, including the enhancement of the UI. Among the most notable additions is the Transparent UI mode. Using this, players can make the available buttons transparent during a match by holding the “Battlegrounds Mobile India” logo.
Here are the other changes that were mentioned in the video as well:
1) Hold to Prone (merging crouching and laying prone)
2) Sprint sensitivity
3) Anti-aliasing level
4) Continuously use bandages
5) Headshot sound effects
6) Scope focal length adjustment
7) Auto pickup 'Sticky Bomb'
Vehicle - Balancing
Certain aspects of vehicles have been balanced with the new patch. The durability of UAZ and Minibus has been increased slightly.
Arena Mode
As announced, the P1911, FAMAS and Mk12 have been added to the Arena Mode configuration.
Training Grounds/Cheer Park
Three weapons have made their way to the Training Grounds - P90, MG3 and ASM Abakan. Apart from this, there’s another alteration made that gives infinite ammo to users.
Effects
A few modifications in terms of effects will also take place:
1) Frag Grenade Vibration
2) Health Bar
3) Improvement in Animation - Deagle (Fire animation), character movement, dropping and landing, movement and sprint, pivot turn and swimming motions
4) Universal Marks and Mini-maps
5) Miscellaneous changes
Season C1S2
Tier protection
The tier protection priority has been mentioned as the following in the video:
- Rating Protection Event
- Return per protection
- Challenge points
- Rating Protection Card
- Default Tier Protection
Tier growth graph and more
A tier growth graph and comparison feature will be added to the career data tab with the new BGMI 1.6 patch.
Additionally, rewards and achievements have been added while overall UI, artwork and systems have been improved.
Mode comeback
As most players already know, several beloved game modes such as Metro Royale and Titans: Last Stand will be reintroduced for a specific number of days.
Apart from this, tons of other features are also expected to make their way to the game. Users can check out the complete video of the patch summary below:
Also Read
Users will receive 2x Classic Crate Coupons after downloading the latest BGMI 1.6 version. Additionally, by watching the new update theme video, they will receive the Cell Matrix lobby background item for 60 days.