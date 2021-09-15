BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes: Transparent UI, improved settings, new event modes and more

Krafton will be releasing a new Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update in September. This update will be packed with an interesting series of changes and features that will enhance the overall experience for players.

Earlier this week, the developers spurred community interest in the update by providing a brief overview of some of the top upcoming features. After a few social media teasers, they have finally released the patch notes preview for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update.

Complete patch note for the BGMI 1.6 update

Flora Menace Mode

Start of the Flora Menace mode (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

Flora Menace is the new mode available within BGMI with the 1.6 update. This will be available on the following maps on these dates:

Livik: 22 September 2021

Erangel: 17 September 2021

Sanok: 18 September 2021

Users will be able to enter the game mode by checking the theme option while selecting the map. The main elements of this game mode are:

Rejuvenation Barrier: In these selected areas, players will be able to restore their health while not fighting the enemies.

Dynahex Supply: Users will find Nacores on the field, which can be utilized to purchase items including guns, ammunition, armor and more. These items will be received through the supply capsule at their location.

Cell Matrix: This feature is exclusive to the Erangel map, and players can enter it through the portals spread across the map. Players will have to eliminate Cell Matrix robots and enemies, defeating which will provide Nacores.

Features from Mission Ignition mode will also be available in the upcoming game mode.

Fatal Contamination event

Fatal contamination event (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

On the Erangel map in the new game mode, players will find Yarilo Specimen, Faulty Chip, and Vine, which they can sell for Research Supply Tokens. These may subsequently be used to obtain exclusive items.

VS AI

VS AI mode (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

VS AI is another mode that is going to be introduced to the battle royale title. Players can dive onto the Livik map and take on AI-controlled opponents to get the Chicken Dinner in this mode. Users can also team up with their friends and play squad matches in this mode.

Flight Route

Flight Route (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

Flight Route is another significant addition to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Typically, the route of the flight was only shown at the beginning of the match. However, with the implementation of this, players can check it out anytime during the game.

Transparent UI and other settings

Transparent UI (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

A lot of changes have been made to the settings section, including the enhancement of the UI. Among the most notable additions is the Transparent UI mode. Using this, players can make the available buttons transparent during a match by holding the “Battlegrounds Mobile India” logo.

Here are the other changes that were mentioned in the video as well:

1) Hold to Prone (merging crouching and laying prone)

2) Sprint sensitivity

3) Anti-aliasing level

4) Continuously use bandages

5) Headshot sound effects

6) Scope focal length adjustment

7) Auto pickup 'Sticky Bomb'

Vehicle - Balancing

Vehicle balancing (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

Certain aspects of vehicles have been balanced with the new patch. The durability of UAZ and Minibus has been increased slightly.

Arena Mode

New weapons in the Arena mode (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

As announced, the P1911, FAMAS and Mk12 have been added to the Arena Mode configuration.

Training Grounds/Cheer Park

New weapons have been added to the training grounds (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

Three weapons have made their way to the Training Grounds - P90, MG3 and ASM Abakan. Apart from this, there’s another alteration made that gives infinite ammo to users.

Effects

Change in the animation (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

A few modifications in terms of effects will also take place:

1) Frag Grenade Vibration

2) Health Bar

3) Improvement in Animation - Deagle (Fire animation), character movement, dropping and landing, movement and sprint, pivot turn and swimming motions

4) Universal Marks and Mini-maps

5) Miscellaneous changes

Season C1S2

Tier protection

Tier-protection priority (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

The tier protection priority has been mentioned as the following in the video:

Rating Protection Event

Return per protection

Challenge points

Rating Protection Card

Default Tier Protection

Tier growth graph and more

Tier growth graph (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

A tier growth graph and comparison feature will be added to the career data tab with the new BGMI 1.6 patch.

Additionally, rewards and achievements have been added while overall UI, artwork and systems have been improved.

Mode comeback

Several modes are slated to make a comeback (Image via BGMI, Krafton)

As most players already know, several beloved game modes such as Metro Royale and Titans: Last Stand will be reintroduced for a specific number of days.

Apart from this, tons of other features are also expected to make their way to the game. Users can check out the complete video of the patch summary below:

Users will receive 2x Classic Crate Coupons after downloading the latest BGMI 1.6 version. Additionally, by watching the new update theme video, they will receive the Cell Matrix lobby background item for 60 days.

