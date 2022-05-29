BGMI BMPS League Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second week of the BMPS Season 1 League came to an end today, with OR Esports taking the lead in the overall standings. The team has accumulated 464 points, including 222 finishes and nine chicken dinners.

Team XO replaced Team Soul for the second position today. Both teams have the same amount of points, 250 from 32 matches, but Team XO grabbed more chicken dinners due, and that's the reason the team is placed second.

Dynamo-owned Hydra Official collected 318 points and secured fourth place, followed by Nigma Galaxy. Blind and Team INS came in 14th and 15th place with 222 and 213 points.

The third and final week of the BMPS League will occur between 2 June and 5 June, with the top 16 teams from the overall standings moving to the Grand Finals.

BMPS Season 1 League Week 2: overall standings

R Esports had a 12-kill chicken dinner in the opening match of the day played in Erangel. Walkouts came second with only three eliminations. Team Soul put up a brilliant performance as they claimed the third position with 11 finishes. Hyderabad Hydras grabbed six points, while Blind and Team XO were eliminated with only three points each. Scream picked up six frags, whereas Omega and Goblin claimed four and three kills, respectively.

WSF came out victorious in the second match with seven eliminations. 7SEA and Team XO were in second and third place with seven and three eliminations, respectively. Team Soul grabbed only three points, which came from finishes. 7SEA's Sarang was the MVP of the match with seven kills.

Table-toppers, OR Esports, secured a 7-kill win in the third match played on Vikendi. Nigma Galaxy occupied second place with seven eliminations, while GOG came third without any kills. Team Blind put up an aggressive display as they accumulated 13 points, where 12 came from elimination. Blind Shadow was named the MVP with nine kills for the match.

OR Esports claimed a back-to-back chicken (fourth match) with eight finishes, and it was the ninth chicken dinner for the team. ACBC and Global Esports managed to hold on to their second and third places with two and nine kills.

Big Brother Esports won the fifth match with eight finishes. Marcos Gaming showed passive gameplay and came second with three kills. Team Soul and Blind were eliminated without any points.

Team INS emerged victorious in the final match of the second week with 10 finishes. It was a good match for 7SEA and R Esports as they garnered 21 and 20 points, respectively.

