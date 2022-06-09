BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The first day of the BMPS Grand Finals ended today with Team Soul coming out on top of the overall standings. The team accumulated 81 points with the help of two chicken dinners and 41 kills in six matches. OR Esports, despite not securing a chicken dinner, managed to secure second place after a steady performance.

Enigma Gaming secured third place with 66 points in which 35 came from eliminations. Global Esports and FS Esports also had a fantastic day as they placed fourth and fifth with 64 and 62 points respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras, Team XO, and Nigma Galaxy had an average run as they finished in sixth, eighth and ninth place with 48, 45 and 39 points respectively. Hydra Official, R Esports and Kinetic had a bad day as they placed 14th, 15th and 16th spots.

Overview of BMPS Season 1 Finals Day 1

The first match of the finals was played in Erangel and won by Global Esports. The team put up a sparkling performance by defeating OR Esports in their final fight. OR Esports were looking strong but unfortunately the final circle favored Global Esports.

OR Esports placed second after BMPS Finals day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Global Esports had a 12-kill chicken dinner in the match while OR Esports secured second place with nine eliminations. WSF claimed 13 points while FS Esports and Soul took 10 points each.

Team Soul emerged the winner in the second match with 10 finishes. Enigma and INS came in second and third place with 12 and 6 frags respectively. FS and Hydra garnered 10 points each. Enigma Evoo was the MVP with six kills. Eggy and Hector picked up five kills each.

Team Soul beat Team XO in their final fight, claiming a back-to-back chicken dinner in the second match with 10 eliminations. Team XO occupied second place with five finishes while OR Esports placed third with three finishes. Global Esports played aggressively and clinched 11 finishes.

BMPS Finals day 1 Overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Underdog team FS Esports had a brilliant performance in the fourth match played on Vikendi as they took a 13-kill chicken dinner. WSF and Hydra finished in second and third with seven and three finishes, respectively. Team XO and Soul scored six and four points respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras grabbed a huge 20-kill chicken dinner in the fifth match played on Miramar map. Nigma Galaxy secured second place with nine kills while Global Esports played a passive gameplay as the team came third with one kill.

Enigma Gaming came out victorious in the final match of the day by securing 13 finishes. Hydra and Team INS were eliminated without scoring a single point.

