BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, overall standings, and top 5 players 

Team Soul emerged as the champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 after a mesmerizing performance in the Grand Finals, and the team was awarded a hefty sum of INR 75 lakhs. Their wait for the official BGMI trophy is finally over; the team has met the definitely surpassed the expectations of the fans.
The side accumulated 335 points, including 166 kills and five chicken dinners, in 24 matches. Their star player, Goblin, bagged the MVP award, taking home 2.5 lakhs in prize money.
OR Esports grabbed second place with 250 points and received the runner-up prize of 35 lakhs, while Enigma Gaming came third and got 20-lakh rupees in prize money.
Global Esports and FS Esports finished in fourth and fifth place, followed by Nigma Galaxy. Led by Sensei, Team XO found itself in eighth place while Hydra Official, owned by Dynamo Gaming, occupied 11th place.
Hyderabad Hydras had an average run in the grand finals as the team accumulated 140 points in 24 matches. Team Kinetic and WSF put on a miserable performance as they came in 15th and 16th place, respectively.
BMPS Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution
- 1st Place: 75 lakhs - Team Soul
- 2nd Place: 35 lakhs - OR Esports
- 3rd Place: 20 lakhs - Enigma Gaming
- 4th Place: 10 lakhs - Global Esports
- 5th Place: 9 lakhs - FS Esports
- 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy
- 7th Place: 5 lakhs - Big Brother Esports
- 8th Place: 4 lakhs - Team XO
- 9th Place: 3 lakhs - Team INS
- 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs - 7SEA
- 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs - Hydra Official
- 12th Place: 2 lakhs - Autobotz Esports
- 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs - Hyderabad Hydras
- 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs - R Esports
- 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs - Team Kinetic
- 16th Place: 1 lakh - EsportswalaXwsf
- MVP: 2.5 lakhs - Soul Goblin
- Most finishes: 2 lakhs - Team Soul
- Lone Survivor: 1 lakh - Soul Akshat
- Rampage: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin
- Fan Favourite Team : 1 lakh - Team Soul
- Fan Favourite Player: Soul Goblin
- Player of the Day 1: 1 lakh - Enigma Eggy
- Player of the Day 2: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin
- Player of the Day 3: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin
- Player of the Day 4: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin
Goblin has picked up 71 eliminations in 24 matches, followed by Enigma Eggy. Soul Akshat secured third place with 40 finishes and 8237 damage, while OR Aditya and INS Joker grabbed 33 and 37 eliminations, respectively.