BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, overall standings, and top 5 players 

Team Soul emerged as the champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 after a mesmerizing performance in the Grand Finals, and the team was awarded a hefty sum of INR 75 lakhs. Their wait for the official BGMI trophy is finally over; the team has met the definitely surpassed the expectations of the fans.

The side accumulated 335 points, including 166 kills and five chicken dinners, in 24 matches. Their star player, Goblin, bagged the MVP award, taking home 2.5 lakhs in prize money.

BMPS Finals overall standings (Image via BGMI)

OR Esports grabbed second place with 250 points and received the runner-up prize of 35 lakhs, while Enigma Gaming came third and got 20-lakh rupees in prize money.

Global Esports and FS Esports finished in fourth and fifth place, followed by Nigma Galaxy. Led by Sensei, Team XO found itself in eighth place while Hydra Official, owned by Dynamo Gaming, occupied 11th place.

Bottom eight teams ranking of BMPS Finals (Image via BGMI)

Hyderabad Hydras had an average run in the grand finals as the team accumulated 140 points in 24 matches. Team Kinetic and WSF put on a miserable performance as they came in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

BMPS Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution

1st Place: 75 lakhs - Team Soul

2nd Place: 35 lakhs - OR Esports

3rd Place: 20 lakhs - Enigma Gaming

4th Place: 10 lakhs - Global Esports

5th Place: 9 lakhs - FS Esports

6th Place: 7.5 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy

7th Place: 5 lakhs - Big Brother Esports

8th Place: 4 lakhs - Team XO

9th Place: 3 lakhs - Team INS

10th Place: 2.5 lakhs - 7SEA

11th Place: 2.25 lakhs - Hydra Official

12th Place: 2 lakhs - Autobotz Esports

13th Place: 1.75 lakhs - Hyderabad Hydras

14th Place: 1.5 lakhs - R Esports

15th Place: 1.25 lakhs - Team Kinetic

16th Place: 1 lakh - EsportswalaXwsf

MVP: 2.5 lakhs - Soul Goblin

Most finishes: 2 lakhs - Team Soul

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh - Soul Akshat

Rampage: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin

Fan Favourite Team : 1 lakh - Team Soul

Fan Favourite Player: Soul Goblin

Player of the Day 1: 1 lakh - Enigma Eggy

Player of the Day 2: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin

Player of the Day 3: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin

Player of the Day 4: 1 lakh - Soul Goblin

Top five players of BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals (Image via BGMI)

Goblin has picked up 71 eliminations in 24 matches, followed by Enigma Eggy. Soul Akshat secured third place with 40 finishes and 8237 damage, while OR Aditya and INS Joker grabbed 33 and 37 eliminations, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far