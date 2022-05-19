BMPS Season 1 League Stage day 1 results and standings: Team Soul takes the victory

The first day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) League Stage has ended after 6 exciting matches. Fan favorite Team Soul had a fine day as they garnered 96 points in their four matches, which shows how aggressively they played today.

With two chicken dinners, Autobotz secured second place with 69 points, including 28 kills. While Hyderabad Hydras came third 49 points without a chicken dinner, Team XO placed 15th, Global Esports came 22nd, followed by Enigma Gaming.

BMPS League Stage day 1 overview

Team Soul claimed first place after BMPS day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The league stage started with the opening match played on Erangel between Group A and Group B. Autobotz set up an emphatic performance, clinching a 14-kill chicken dinner. Blind Zaddy led his team to secure second place with 2 eliminations. Securing 17 points each, Nigma Galaxy and Hydra Official came in third and fourth place respectively. Three out of the top 5 players were from Autobotz.

ACBC went on to play aggressively in the second match played between Group B and Group C as they emerged as table toppers despite not securing a chicken dinner. The side came second with 12 eliminations. However, FS Esports claimed a six-kill chicken dinner. Team Soul secured fourth place but were able to take 13 finishes, the most kills in the match. Goblin bagged the MVP award with seven frags.

Team XO finished 15th after BMPS day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul put up an aggressive gameplay once again, taking a 14-kill win in the third match played between Group A and Group C on Sanhok map. Team Kinetic was behind them in second place with 7 finishes. FS played a survival game and secured third position without a single elimination. Fierce picked up 5 kills and bagged the MVP award for the match.

Hyderabad Hydras took 28 points in the fourth match, which included 16 finishes. They beat Team Soul while entering the circle around Erangel's Farm Houses. However, the match was won by Retribution RTR as they defeated Hyderabad Hydras in the final circle.

Bottom 8 teams ranking of BMPS League day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Autobotz clinched their second chicken dinner with six finishes in the fifth match being played between Group A and Group B. OR Esports came second with 10 eliminations. Global Esports, Initiative Academy and Retribution were unable to secure a single point.

While showing perfect rotation, Team Soul notched up a 11-kill win in the last match of the day. Big Brother and Nigma Galaxy finished in second and third positions with 13 and 5 finishes respectively.

