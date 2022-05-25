BMPS Season 1 League: Top 3 BGMI players from week 1

The BMPS League week two will see some new strategies from the teams at the bottom of the table as they look to bounce back from their lackluster performance in the first week. However, the top teams will look to continue their steady performances and counter the bottom teams' strategies.

The first week was fantastic for a few teams as they set up an emphatic performance and scored good points in their 16 matches. Team Soul was one of them with 226 points, which included 109 eliminations and three chicken dinners. OR Esports, Nigma Galaxy, and Big Brother Esports are in second, third, and fourth place, respectively.

A few individual players led these teams to hold their position in the top four of the overall standings. Here's a look at the performances of the top three players from week one.

Top 3 performers from BMPS League week 1

3) NGX - MJ

Nigma Galaxy has made a strong comeback in the last few months after a miserable string of performances. While some of their players are new to the team, MJ, a veteran BGMI player, has been playing with Nigma Galaxy since June 2020.

He has picked up 28 eliminations so far in the league stage and led his team to finish third after week one. His team grabbed a total of 78 kills, where MJ contributed 28 kills in 16 matches. He is currently in third place on the kill leaderboard.

2) BBx - ScreaM

Big Brother Esports was one of the 32 invited teams to the BMOC Round 4. They secured second place behind Global Esports in group one, winning two out of their six matches. They put up scintillating performances and qualified for the BMPS.

The team has maintained its steady performance in the BMPS League by securing fourth place in week one. With 39 kills and 7710 damage, their star player ScreaM has secured second place on the kill leaderboard. The side will hope for similar performances in the upcoming matches.

1) Soul - Goblin

The name Goblin has been front and center in the BGMI community since joining Team Soul, as he has enraptured everyone with his individual performances. In BMPS Week 1, he dominated the kill leaderboard with 53 finishes and 7447 damage.

Goblin had an average survival time of 20.30 minutes, which shows how important his role in the team is. Almost 50% of the total kills by his team are to his name.

The BMPS League week two is all set to start tomorrow and will go on until May 29. The three-day gap between week one and week two has been given to the league teams so they can work on their mistakes from the first 16 matches.

Edited by Danyal Arabi