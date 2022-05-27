BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 2: BGMI teams, schedule, map order, Day 1 overview, and where to watch 

Team Xo was the center of attraction on BMPS Week 2 Day 1 as they jumped 13 places to secure the fourth place in the overall standings. The side showcased excellent gameplay, winning two out of their four matches. However, Team Soul (273) maintained top place with their steady performances. They are just two points ahead of OR Esports (271).

Day 2 of the second week will continue today with the fight for first place between Team Soul and OR. The bottom teams, on the other hand, will try to secure their place in the top 16.

One of the most exciting things that took place this week was the addition of the Vikendi map to the official BGMI tournament for the first time. The map was played between Group A and Group B, and Hydra came out victorious, with six finishes in the match.

BMPS S1 Week 2 Day 2 map order:

Match 1: Group A vs C - Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2: Group A vs B - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3: Group B vs C - Vikendi - 6.24 pm

Match 4: Group B vs C - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5: Group A vs C - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6: Group A vs B - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups:

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS Week 2 Day 1 overview

Nigma Galaxy claimed their third chicken dinner with 13 eliminations. They are currently in third place with 198 points, including 99 finishes. Team XO won the second and sixth matches with 10 and 16 finishes, respectively. The team garnered 87 points in their last four matches. They have 187 points so far in 20 matches.

Hydra Official, owned by Dynamo Gaming, won the third match played on the Vikendi map. OR Esports put up a dominating performance in the fourth match and secured a huge 19-kill chicken dinner. Their star player, Aditya, took nine kills in the match.

Team Soul, owned by Mortal, had a 10-kill chicken dinner in the fifth match. Right before the last match of the day, they slipped to second place as OR Esports had overtaken them. However, the team collected 15 points in their last match and reclaimed the top spot.

