BMPS Season 1 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second day of BMPS Season 1's second week just got over. OR Esports has dethroned Soul from the top spot with an astonishing performance. OR took two chicken dinners and raked in 81 points in their last four matches they played today. The team became the first to cross the 350-point mark by finishing on 354 points.

Team Soul had a pretty average day as they slipped to second place with 311 points. Team XO again had a good outing as they climbed up a spot to finish in the top three. The ninth to 17th place sides are closely stacked and one good game can push a team under the top 10.

BMPS Season 1 Week 2 Day 2 Match Overview

OR Esports claimed first place after BMPS League Week 2 Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

The first match was played between Group A and Group C on Erangel and was won by Team XO with 14 kills. XO showed patience in the final circle where FS was battling with Soul. XO Sensei was named the MVP for his six frag contributions.

OR Esports took advantage of the high position in Miramar to grab the chicken dinner in the second match. Autobotz Esports claimed the second place while it was Hydra Official that came third.

7Sea finished ninth after BMPS League Week 2 Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Team XO showed their consistency to claim the third match of the day with 10 kills. R Esports showed patience to secure second place with five frags while it was Blind Esports that took eight frags in the match.

UP50 Esports played smartly to win their fourth match of the day with seven kills while it was Hyderabad Hydras that came second. 7Sea was eliminated early but still managed to grab seven frags.

BMPS League standings after week 2 day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Unlike their playstyle, Global Esports played passively to grab a chicken dinner in the fifth match of the day with seven frags. Hydra Officials went berserk to claim 24 points with 12 kills, while Team SOUL also managed to grab 10 kills.

OR Esports went on to play aggressively to take their second chicken of the day with 16 kills. The team was aggressive from the start and maintained that till the end. Team INS also played well to grab 14 kills despite being eliminated early.

With two days left in the second week, teams still have time to finish the week on a high. OR will try to dominate, while Soul and XO will try to end their reign.

