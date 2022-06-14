Top 5 BGMI players from BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals 

The first season of India's biggest esports event, the BattleGrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 has concluded. The four-day finals were closely stacked and in the end, it was Team SOUL that came out on top. The side took home 75 lakhs from the prize pool and also accrued nine individual awards.

Let's take a look at the top five players in the finals.

These players shone at BMPS Season 1 2022 Finals

5) INS Joker

Joker, an OG player, has been the backbone of his team throughout the finals. He played a crucial role in his side's success. Team INS finished ninth overall, but was fifth on the kill leaderboard. As a result of Joker's 8032HP damage, he managed to take 37 kills.

He has been competing in PUBG Mobile/BGMI Esports since 2018. Despite playing with underdog players, his gaming acumen helped INS finish ninth in the BMPS Finals.

4) OR Aditya

In the last few months, Aditya has been on multiple top fraggers lists. He had 33 kills with 8422HP damage, as well as five headshots in the finals. His average survival time was 21 minutes and 3 seconds. He led OR Esports to second place in the finals. The team secured the top spot in the BMPS league stage.

3) Soul Akshat

The player has been a silent warrior for his team and has accumulated 40 kills in the finals. His average survival time was the longest of any player, averaging 22 minutes. Furthermore, he won the lone survivor award and secured 1 lakh INR in cash.

Team Soul won the event in a dominating fashion and was awarded with 75 lakhs in prize money. Akshat and his new squad achieved the feat in a very short span of time.

2) Enigma Eggy

This player has been in great form in recent times and has delivered some wonderful performances. Eggy took 50 kills with the help of 10k damage. He played a very important role in helping Enigma Gaming secure third place. The team have once again proved themselves and will hope to continue their form in the upcoming Nodwin LAN event.

1) Soul Goblin

Goblin has accumulated 71 kills and dominated the finals since the first match. He dealt 13.4k hp of damage. Surprisingly, Goblin has a lead of more than 20 kills over the second-ranked player, which shows his class.

He won INR 2.5 lakhs for being the MVP in the finals, in addition to winning one lakh each for rampage freak, fan-favorite player, and three players of the day awards. Goblin impressed everyone with his eye-catching performances.

