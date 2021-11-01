Top 5 BGMI gun combination for aggressive players

Elimination of enemies is one of the most significant aspects of BGMI apart from survival. To get more kills, gamers must get hold of a good gun combination, which varies according to their gameplay in BGMI.

Since aggressive gamers are always in a rush and do not fear confronting opponents, their gun combination will differ from those who solely depend on stealth.

BGMI: Most effective gun combination for gamers for aggressive gameplay

5) Uzi + M416

When it comes to aggressive gameplay, players need to cover both short-range combat and mid to long-range fights. The Uzi is the perfect weapon to take down enemies in face-to-face battle, as it has a fire rate of 0.048/sec and deals a base damage of 26.

For mid to long-range combat, users will need the assistance of M416. The weapon, paired with a scope and AR compensator, is quite deadly and will assist in winning aggressive matches.

4) M249 + SKS

The M249 is a beast when it comes to aggressive gameplay in BGMI. This LMG accommodates 100 rounds of bullets in one go and has a base damage of 45 along with a tremendous fire rate of 0.075/s. Using this firearm for close-range fights will give gamers the edge.

The SKS, on the other hand, is a DMR and should be used for long-range fights. The gun offers base damage of 53 and, coupled with a proper scope, will leave opponents running for their lives.

This gun duo is not used much by players but can be an asset during aggressive gameplay when used efficiently.

3) DP-28 + M416

Another deadly duo when it comes to aggressive gameplay in BGMI will be DP-28 and M416.

In this case, it is advised that users keep the former for long-range combat as it offers excellent stability while firing. With 51 damage to enemies and a fire rate of 0.109/s, it is pretty effective.

The M416 will be used for short-range engagements, so it is better to attach it with red-dot sight or a 2x scope at the max.

2) AKM + M416

The two most popular weapons in the BGMI arsenal, the AKM and M416 form a deadly duo and can be the portal to success when used efficiently.

It is not easy to use the AKM due to its high recoil. Therefore, gamers will have to use it in close-range fights. It offers a base damage of 47, which is one of the highest in the category.

The M416 will have to take the duty to safeguard players for long-range engagements. They can undoubtedly switch roles between the weapons if they can control the spray of the AKM.

1) Groza + M416

The Groza is the undisputed leader in the AR category, and every user wishes to lay their hands upon one in BGMI. The weapon can be obtained from airdrops and therefore is extremely rare.

The Groza has similar base damage to the AKM but is more efficient as gamers experience very low recoil.

The M416 will have to take the back seat and perform whenever gamers want to engage in long-range combat.

Note: The content of this article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer