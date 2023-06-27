Dylan Crews MLB Draft projection: Is the LSU star a no-brainer first-round pick?

Dylan Crews will be one of many stars in tonight's College World Series finale between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers. LSU won on Saturday 4-3 in extras before dropping last night's contest 24-4.

The Tigers last won in 2009 but were runner-ups in 2017. Meanwhile, the Gators last won in 2017, knocking off LSU. Crews and LSU can help avenge the program's 2017 loss with a win tonight.

Crews, an outfielder from Lake Mary High School in Florida, has dominated this season. He joined LSU in 2019 and immediately displayed his tremendous hitting ability, yet he has remained consistently exceptional.

Below we will discuss the potential of Dylan Crews as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Dylan Crews: Playing Profile

Dylan Crews hits for average and power while playing an elite outfield position. The Florida native is slashing .376/.495/.687/.1.182 in 194 games since debuting with LSU in 2019.

The six-foot slugger is mashing this season, hitting .418 with 104 hits in 69 games. More impressively, he has a .562 on-base percentage, nearly .100 points higher than his previous high set last year.

Shriners Children's College Classic

Crews has smashed 58 home runs while at LSU. His per 162 (the amount of Major League Baseball games) in that department is a whopping 48. To put it in perspective, only New York Yankees' MVP Aaron Judge hit more home runs in the majors last season.

He has also stolen 23 bags in his 182 games. While not overly impressive, that still puts him at a nearly 20-stolen base clip through 162 games.

Dylan Crews: MLB draft

Per MLB Pipeline, Dylan Crews is the #1 prospect in the upcoming MLB draft. MLB Pipeline praises Crews for his "plus-plus bat," and his ability to generate line drives and home runs better than any other collegiate bat.

However, teammate and starting pitcher Paul Skenes is the #2 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The six-foot-six hurler is a star, winning SEC pitcher of the year honors and entered the College World Series as the DI leader in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.6), and WHIP (0.79).

The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the #1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft. After a blistering start to the season, they collapsed in June and now sit under .500. The pitching has been a disaster, which could lead to the Bucs taking Skenes with the first pick.

Outside Crews, they could go with the best high schooler in the draft, outfielder Walker Jenkins. Regardless, Crews will remain in the discussion for the #1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft until it begins on July 9.

