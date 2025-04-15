Kasparas Jakucionis NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Illinois guard ft. San Antonio Spurs

Illinois freshman Kasparas Jakucionis surprised almost no one when he entered his name into the upcoming NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 combo guard was an electrifying scorer in his collegiate season and is expected to go as high as the top 10 in the draft. But with the lottery yet to be held, exact pick slots are uncertain.

Jakucionis scored 15.0 points per game at Illinois, also grabbing 5.7 boards and dishing 4.7 assists per game. He shot 32% from 3-point range and 85% from the foul line. While the young Lithuanian is still working on consistency, the NBA skill set is obviously there. Here are five NBA teams that might take a flier on Jakucionis, again pending the finalizing of pick order.

Top 5 possible NBA Draft landing spots for Kasparas Jakucionis

Jakucionis could team up with oft-injured Zion Williamson in New Orleans. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets stumbled through a 26-56 season and could use some backcourt help. Cam Thomas is a quality option at one guard position, but there's a spot opposite Thomas in the backcourt. For a team that was 25th in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season, a shooting upgrade could matter.

Jakucionis would be a nice fit with Thomas. Neither is a pure shooting guard, and either could play point guard when needed or as a secondary option. Both are multi-level scorers who could play on the ball or off the ball. The Nets could address multiple issues if they elect to take Jakucionis in the draft.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Off a 24-58 season, the 76ers need help and plenty of it. Tyrese Maxey is a legitimate star and on the infrequent occasions when he's healthy, Joel Embiid is formidable inside. But more scoring punch would be helpful. The 76ers finished 27th in the league in 3-point percentage.

Jakucionis could be a good second guard or a third guard off the bench. He'd pair well with Maxey, improve the athleticism scoring punch of the 76ers lineup, and he couldn't have much worse of a chance of staying healthy than the current 76ers squad. Philly could make a nice landing spot for Jakucionis.

3. Toronto Raptors

The 30-52 Raptors are another team that could stand a little addition in the backcourt. Immanuel Quickley is a solid present, but the second guard spot, split this season between Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji, doesn't seem to be nailed down. Scottie Barnes is a known quality, but a team that's 23rd in the NBA in 3-point shooting can use help.

Jakucionis is more of an elite slasher than Dick and more of a pure shooter than Agbaji. He would team well with Quickley, with either being able to run the point or play off the ball. The Raptors aren't that far away from playoff contention and adding Jakucionis would draw them closer.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have some decent guards, but as the team's 21-61 season might suggest, the backcourt's best days are probably behind them. CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray are both capable players, but McCollum is 33 and Murray seems a bit draggy even at 28. The Pelicans were 23rd in the NBA in 3-point shooting.

It's not entirely clear what New Orleans will do with its backcourt in the long term. Somebody will get to feed the ball to Zion Williamson when and if he's ever healthy. Jakucionis's ability to play point or wing would be helpful, and his three-level scoring skills could help a very needy Pelican team.

1. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have the roots of a contending team here. With all-everything future star Victor Wembanyama and a backcourt featuring DeAaron Fox and Stephen Castle, there's a good nuclueus here. So how could Jackucionis help? Given the massive Wemby down low, the Spurs can go small and run three guards, particularly given Jakucionis's 6-foot-6 size.

Devin Vassell would also feature into this crowded backcourt, but with the center of the future, the last issue would be too many wing scorers to fit around him. Jakucionis has a strong, fundamentally sound approach on offense, and could work with a dominant post presence like Wemby. He'd be a nice fit in San Antonio.

What do you think of Jakucionis's NBA Draft fit? Share your take on the Lithuanian standout below in our comments section!

