Arizona star Carter Bryant drops 5-word reaction to declare for 2025 NBA draft

Arizona Wildcats' freshman Carter Bryant will forego the remaining years of his college eligibility. He declared for the 2025 NBA draft through a social media post on Monday. He penned a heartfelt goodbye to the program, fans, his coaching staff and teammates through the graphics to summarize his lone CBB year.
The forward announced his intentions for the big league in April and began participating in the draft process. He was also invited to the combine last month.
"GOD bless the dream chasers..," he captioned the post.
Carter Bryant got opportunities late in the 2024-25 season and averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 46.0% efficiency. While his stats do not scream one-and-done, he showcased a massive upside behind his athleticism.
The forward is eyed as a dependable 3-and-D player in the league, who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. He participated in shooting drills at the combine but was one of the few players who opted out of the 5-on-5 scrimmage. While the 19-year-old is yet to reveal the NBA teams he has met with, he gave a few insights on his recruiting process.
"It's been a lot of everything, I've had teams where I've had to draw on a board and they wanted me to draw a play or two," he said.
"I've had teams where they just ask me questions in a more serious manner. I've had more of a casual conversation with teams and I've had teams where I watch pretty much straight film and they wanted to kind of see my thought process going through plays."
Carter Bryant wants to go against the best players in the league
At the combine's media availability, Carter Bryant gave insights into the kind of role he wants to play in the NBA. He shared that he wants to go against playmakers like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum on the big stage.
"I would say D Book, I can’t wait to match up against him," he said. "Guys like Trey Murphy ... Jayson Tatum - when he gets back healthy. Kyrie Irving when he gets back healthy as well ..."
Carter Bryant is expected to be a top-20 pick. ESPN's Jonathan Givony anticipated the San Antonio Spurs to draft the forward, while 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein has him landing with the Houston Rockets.
