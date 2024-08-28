“It was definitely crazy”: Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony describes feelings after Syracuse visit

Kiyan Anthony is going through an action-packed offseason. However, as he enters his senior year for the Long Island Lutherans, the clock ticks over his college decision. Syracuse Orange is projected to be the favorite to land the combo guard. His father was one-and-done there and led the program to its only NCAA title.

Moreover, it is one of two campuses he visited last year and plans to mount another trip to. One of the major reasons is the overwhelming experience of being able to visit his dad’s alma mater as a Division I hooper.

“It was definitely crazy seeing everything with my dad,” Anthony said in an interview with Brandon Robinson of the Scoop B radio. “Everything named after him, everything like that. So I’m looking forward to taking a second visit and then nobody knows, I might go there,” he added.

Given that Kiyan Anthony plans on declaring his commitment near the end of the fall, another trip to Syracuse might be coming soon. The 17-year-old has named Auburn, Rutgers, USC, Florida State, Ohio State and Syracuse as his six preferred teams out of the 20+ programs interested in him.

Currently, the 6-foot-4 guard has been balling in some of his last AAU games. He teamed up with some of the top players in his class, like AJ Dybantsa and Chris Cenac Jr., at Rucker Park last week. Days later, he put on a show at Bolden Mack Park alongside his Lutheran teammates.

Kiyan Anthony wants to learn more from his dad Carmelo

Kiyan Anthony has jotted down the basics of being a spot-on sniper from his father. He showcased the same in this year’s EYBL run and replicated it in multiple games last week.

However, alongside the shooter's mentality akin to his father, Anthony wants to dabble into Carmelo’s knack of dragging opponents near the basket.

"A lot of stars just got like one-dimensional like just could shoot or is bouncy, could dunk on somebody but like he was shooting and then body bumping into the basket. I feel like that's just, a lot of people don't got that," Anthony said on his desire to learn from his father on the Podcast P with Paul George.

One key advantage that made Carmelo Anthony an offensive threat was his ability to utilize his size. He kept defenders guessing with his jabs and quick first step. Moreover, his 6-foot-8 frame and footwork allowed him to body players to the basket.

