Kentucky honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP win with special gesture: "You've always been one of one"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the record books on Wednesday, becoming the first player from Kentucky's vaunted college basketball program to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award. The Wildcats paid tribute to Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday, taking out a full-page ad in "The Oklahoman" to celebrate the OKC star's incredible achievement.
Kentucky used an image of Gilgeous-Alexander holding the Michael Jordan Trophy in their full-page ad. They showed several photos of Gilgeous-Alexander during his time at Kentucky, including a picture with coach John Calipari.
The Wildcats also placed a message of congratulations for Gilgeous-Alexander, who played for Kentucky during the 2017-18 season.
"In June of 2017, you were a kid from Hamilton, Ontario, arriving to your new home in Lexington," the Wildcats wrote. "You had a mission and a dream. You brought us an SEC Tournament Championship and countless other memories before continuing your life’s dream to compete with the best of the best in the NBA."
"We couldn’t be prouder of the man, teammate, player and leader you’ve become. You’ve always been one of one and now you’re not only playing with the best, you are the best. The first Kentucky Wildcat ever to be named NBA MVP. From your Wildcat family and all of Big Blue Nation: Congratulations, Shai."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured the MVP award after leading OKC to the best record in the 2024-25 regular season. He posted incredible numbers in his sixth season with the Thunder, averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 dimes, 5.0 boards, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks through 76 games.
He had serious competition for the prestigious honor as Nikola Jokic also produced outstanding numbers for the Denver Nuggets. Jokic, who has won the MVP award three times in his illustrious career, averaged a triple-double in the 2024-25 campaign.
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the SEC Tournament MVP with Kentucky
This isn't the first time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won an MVP award in his storied basketball career. He also won MVP honors in the 2018 SEC Tournament after he led Kentucky to victory in the conference championship.
Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Wildcats reach the final of the 2018 SEC Tournament, averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 assists and 4.0 boards in the wins over Georgia and Alabama.
He saved the best for last in the SEC championship game against Tennessee, amassing 29 points, seven rebounds and three dimes in Kentucky's 77-72 victory.
