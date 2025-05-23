"Make sure people in Denver know" - Michael Malone makes feelings clear after endorsing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP over Nikola Jokic

Michael Malone said on Tuesday in Game 1 between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP. Malone’s assumption came true when the NBA announced SGA as the winner of the MVP race over Nikola Jokic. Although Malone got his prediction right, he was still criticized by fans for seemingly taking a shot at Jokic, who he coached for years.

Ad

Before Game 2 of the Thunder-Wolves, Malone, who works for ESPN to cover the Western Conference final, clarified his comments.

“I did vote for (Nikola Jokic) again this year if I had a vote for MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now I'm getting a lot of heat back home."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Malone coached Nikola Jokic since the Serbian was a rookie. It wasn’t until the last four games of the regular season that Jokic had to deal with David Adelman following Malone’s firing. Many thought the man who coached the Nuggets to the 2023 championship took a shot at his former franchise player.

Fans were not happy with Malone’s comments in Game 1, considering the Nuggets lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder. They were convinced the seeming shade on the player who carried the Nuggets to the championship was a low blow. Malone had to clarify his statement after receiving the “heat” at home.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put on a show in front of Michael Malone

In Game 1, Michael Malone said that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the second half. On Thursday, the newly named MVP started hot, dropping 19 points in the first half to push the OKC Thunder to a 58-50 halftime lead.

SGA continued his onslaught in the third quarter to blow the game open. He had 11 points and two assists in Oklahoma’s 35-21 dominance of Minnesota. From a tug of war in the first half, the Thunder rolled to a 93-71 lead entering the final frame.

Michael Malone might have flipped-flopped about his MVP comment, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed the former Denver Nuggets coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More