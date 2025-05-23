  • home icon
"Make sure people in Denver know" - Michael Malone makes feelings clear after endorsing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP over Nikola Jokic

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 23, 2025 03:10 GMT
"Make sure people in Denver know" - Michael Malone makes feelings clear after endorsing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP over Nikola Jokic. [photo: Imagn]

Michael Malone said on Tuesday in Game 1 between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP. Malone’s assumption came true when the NBA announced SGA as the winner of the MVP race over Nikola Jokic. Although Malone got his prediction right, he was still criticized by fans for seemingly taking a shot at Jokic, who he coached for years.

Before Game 2 of the Thunder-Wolves, Malone, who works for ESPN to cover the Western Conference final, clarified his comments.

“I did vote for (Nikola Jokic) again this year if I had a vote for MVP.
“I want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now I'm getting a lot of heat back home."

Malone coached Nikola Jokic since the Serbian was a rookie. It wasn’t until the last four games of the regular season that Jokic had to deal with David Adelman following Malone’s firing. Many thought the man who coached the Nuggets to the 2023 championship took a shot at his former franchise player.

Fans were not happy with Malone’s comments in Game 1, considering the Nuggets lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder. They were convinced the seeming shade on the player who carried the Nuggets to the championship was a low blow. Malone had to clarify his statement after receiving the “heat” at home.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put on a show in front of Michael Malone

In Game 1, Michael Malone said that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the second half. On Thursday, the newly named MVP started hot, dropping 19 points in the first half to push the OKC Thunder to a 58-50 halftime lead.

SGA continued his onslaught in the third quarter to blow the game open. He had 11 points and two assists in Oklahoma’s 35-21 dominance of Minnesota. From a tug of war in the first half, the Thunder rolled to a 93-71 lead entering the final frame.

Michael Malone might have flipped-flopped about his MVP comment, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed the former Denver Nuggets coach.

