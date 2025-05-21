"Now we understand why Jokic fired Michael Malone": Social media on fire as ex-Nuggets coach calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 21, 2025 03:48 GMT
"Now we understand why Jokic fired Michael Malone": Social media on fire as ex-Nuggets coach calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP.

The Denver Nuggets fired Mike Malone in early April after the team lost four straight games. Denver’s consecutive losses were the last straw in Malone’s stint with the Nuggets, which he guided to the 2023 championship. The champion coach now works for ESPN as part of the crew covering the Western Conference finals.

Malone did not hold back when asked how the OKC Thunder rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 on Tuesday. He said that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “showed the world why he’s the MVP.”

Fans promptly reacted to his comment.

“now we understand why jokic fired michael malone”
One fan said:

“Crazy considering the actual MVP is the reason he got 10 years of paychecks”

Editor's Note: This story will be updated.

More from Sportskeeda
comments icon

