PIC: Arkansas HC John Calipari links up with former Razorback Bobby Portis ahead of Minnesota vs OKC

In a heartwarming union, Arkansas coach John Calipari met former Razorback Bobby Portis at the Target Center on Monday. Portis, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, played two seasons for the Hogs from 2013 to 2015. He averaged 15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 70 contests, making 52.6% of his attempts.

The center laced up for coach Mike Anderson during his college tenure. Coach Cal was leading the Kentucky Wildcats at the time and was coming off an NCAA championship in 2012. Calipari tweeted a photo with the NBA player with the caption:

"Great seeing former Razorback Bobby Portis tonight!"

Regardless of their college history, John Calipari and Bobby Portis have remained connected throughout the last year. The Bucks big man was one of the former players Calipari had reached out to when he took the coaching role last offseason.

They were in the Target Center to witness Game 3 of the conference finals series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Cal also took time to meet Julius Randle's family and shared a snap with them on X.

"Loved seeing Julius Randles family! Kendra, Kyden and Jayce," Cal wrote.

Both the Western Conference Finals teams feature players John Calipari coached in college

Bobby Portis must have been cheering for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, thanks to his close-knit bond with Julius Randle. He has known the forward since high school and also shared the court with him with the New York Knicks.

John Calipari has been vocal in support of his former players over the years. He's enjoying the college offseason by doing the same. The Arkansas coach was at the Madison Square Garden earlier this month for Game 1 of the ECF, where he shared plans of spectating the ongoing WCF.

However, Cal must have been torn in his support as both teams featured players he once coached in college.

John Calipari coached OKC's Cason Wallace (2022) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2017) and Timb's Randle (2013) and Rob Dillingham (2023) at Kentucky. All of them earned All-SEC Freshman honors and were one-and-done players.

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More