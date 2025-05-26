"Where the f**k did that camera come from" - LeBron James stunned by NBA’s 'eye in the sky' cam clip exposing foul on Anthony Edwards in Game 4

While the LA Lakers have ended their campaign in the 2025 NBA playoffs, LeBron James is still curious about one thing. During the Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James committed a foul on Anthony Edwards in Game 4.

Ad

Initially, the foul wasn't called on the four-time champion. However, the Wolves challenged the call, and the play was reviewed by the officiating crew. Quite surprisingly for LeBron and many fans, when the play was being evaluated, they showed a completely unique angle that helped the referees assess the call.

They presented a camera angle from directly above the players. It showed that James committed a defensive foul on Edwards as the Wolves' review turned out to be a successful challenge.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The foul helped the Wolves late in the game, leading to a 116-113 victory. In the next game, Minnesota had the upper hand, and they eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs in the first round.

Weeks after the elimination, LeBron James brought up the foul on a new episode of his show, "Mind The Game". After a prolonged hiatus, the podcast just announced that they are going to release a new episode with NBA legend Steve Nash.

Ad

In a clip of the episode uploaded on X, LeBron confessed to Nash that he was completely oblivious of a camera being present directly above their heads.

"There was a piece of camerawork in the postseason of our game, in Minnesota, that I have never seen in my f**king life," James said. "I've never seen that computer work in my life."

Ad

"Where the f**k did that camera come from?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two MVPs also talked about the camera's poor quality. Nevertheless, the authorities used it to decide the outcome of the game.

LeBron James believes he didn't commit a foul on Edwards

The sequence that led to the foul on Edwards was preceded by an error from LeBron James. With 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter, James inbounded the ball. Unfortunately for the star player, he turned the ball over while trying to pass it to his co-star, Luka Doncic.

Ad

This led to a Wolves possession, and Ant-Man attacked the basket on a lead pass from Donte DiVincenzo. As Edwards drove to the basket, James committed the foul in question that determined their postseason destiny.

After the game, he spoke to reporters about what he thought about the sequence. He said that he thinks the play shouldn't have been called a foul.

"That play happens all the time," LeBron James said. "Hand is part of the ball, as they say. I felt like the hand was a part of that ball. I was able to get his hand on top of the ball... But, it is what it is."

Ad

Minnesota made the most of its chances and took care of business in the following game to move on to the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More