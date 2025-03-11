“Should’ve gotten defensive POTY as well”: College hoops fans react as Cooper Flagg sweeps ACC awards

Duke's Cooper Flagg was named the ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Monday by the conference office. The decision was made by an 81-member panel that consisted of members of the media and 18 head coaches.

Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks this season, top-10 numbers in every major statistical category in the conference. The Maine native also earned an All-ACC first-team honor.

With his latest achievements, Flagg becomes only the fourth Blue Devil to win both freshman and PoY honors in the same year. The only other players to do so are Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015).

After Duke highlighted Cooper Flagg's feat in its latest Instagram post, fans rushed to the comments section to argue he should have also won the Defensive Player of the Year award:

"Robbed of DPOY smh," a fan wrote.

"Should’ve gotten defensive POTY as well," another user wrote.

"Should have been defensive player of the year too🙌," another fan commented.

More fans joined in:

"Ngl I hate Duke wit a passion. But talent is talent. And Cooper Flagg got talent," a fan added.

"That’s Tuff 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 good work Kid Now let’s bring March madness Home #GOTEAM," a user commented.

"Just telling us everything we knew 😈💙," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Flagg's ACC awards | @dukembb/ig

What's next for Cooper Flagg and Duke?

Following his ACC awards, Cooper Flagg is in line for the prestigious National Player of the Year award and the Wooden All-American Team. The winner of the annual award and the elite roster will be announced next month.

For Duke, the next challenge is the ACC tournament in Charlotte. The program had the top league play record (19-1) this season and earned two byes. With that, the Blue Devils begin the conference tourney on Thursday, playing either Georgia Tech or Virginia in the quarterfinals.

Jon Scheyer's team defeated the Yellow Jackets 82-56 in Dec. 2024 and the Cavaliers 80-62 last month.

The school's strong Atlantic Coast Conference tournament showing will also open up the possibility of the Most Outstanding Player award for Flagg, who leads the team in all major statistical categories.

