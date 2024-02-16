Will the Warriors draft Bronny James? Exploring the possibility of LeBron James' son becoming Stephen Curry's teammate in 2024

With Bronny James' season at USC likely coming to a close, the race could be on for teams to grab LeBron James' eldest in the draft despite his clear on-court struggles and massive health scare. But among a lot of other teams, one has been making the rounds right after the chaos of the trade deadline: Golden State.

Specifically, there were rumors that the Warriors reportedly had an interest in trading for the four-time MVP at the trade deadline, and it's got Dubs fans (and NBA fans in general) in a frenzy. Anything that concerns LeBron right now also directly involves his son Bronny, who could be drafted this year one way or another.

Will the Warriors draft Bronny James?

There's a consensus among fans and pundits that the Golden State Warriors would not draft Bronny James if he enters the 2024 NBA draft.

Draft odds put very specific teams, none of them the Dubs, to land the USC freshman (via FOX Sports):

LA Lakers: +750

New York Knicks: +950

Miami Heat: +950

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1100

OKC Thunder: +1400

Toronto Raptors: +1700

LA Clippers: +1700

Seeing the Lakers, Heat and Cavs on this list could make one a little nostalgic. For one, LeBron returning to either the Cavs or the Heat with Bronny will be a clear homecoming to two of the first teams he's won a championship with. But perhaps none of these will mean more than a return to Cleveland for the elder and younger James for obvious reasons.

But perhaps going back to Miami or Cleveland is still not as likely as Bronny James getting drafted by the Lakers, mainly because his old man has already set his family's roots in LA, at least for the time being. LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, reportedly has made it clear to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob that his client is committed to staying with the Lakers (via SB Nation).

Three teams that could 'swipe' Bronny James away from LA

The odds for the Dubs to draft Bronny James are not good. But aside from the teams listed above, three others could draft LeBron's eldest and perhaps even land King James in free agency (via LakeShow Life):

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have three picks in the first round, which includes a 2024 second-round pick they got from the Lakers. With Bronny James not impressing in his rookie season at USC, there's a chance he could fall as far as the second round in the draft as much as some fans might hate it.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota has two picks, one each in the first and second rounds. If the Wolves pick Bronny and potentially get LeBron in free agency, then they could have at least a decent chance to compete in the playoffs and go for a deep run. They're already incredibly talented to begin with, meaning LeBron remains on a winning team.

Philadelphia 76ers

It's not just the Golden State Warriors that inquired about James right before the trade deadline. Philly also gave Rob Pelinka a call, to which they got a stern reply that the Lakers were just not interested. With two picks at hand, the Sixers could get Bronny and potentially sign his old man because they'll still have the cap space. This could be another winning situation for the elder and younger James.