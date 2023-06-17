Top 3 destinations for South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II: Feat. Boston, Miami, and OKC

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Gregory Jackson II is just 18 years old, but he's a possible first-round pick when the NBA draft unfolds on June 22.

Observers have pointed out that with his tender age, he would benefit from joining a winning team with a roster packed with veterans who could provide guidance.

So, where could he realistically end up? In Boston with Jayson Tatum? Or maybe in Miami under Jimmy Butler's wing?

Jackson declared for the draft in late March via an Instagram live session. He's the youngest player in the 2023 draft after reclassifying himself into the class of 2022. He was the top high school prospect of the 2023 class until doing so.

"Now, I'm declaring for the NBA draft, just like that," Jackson said on Instagram.

Gregory Jackson's projections

Gregory Jackson will be one to look out for on draft night. He is being mocked as a mid- to late first-round pick with a few teams mentioned as possible destinations.

In the range where Jackson is being mocked, the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz could be landing spots.

His camp reportedly met with the OKC Thunder in May, and that might be an indicator that they are laying the groundwork for his arrival.

Gregory Jackson's strengths and weaknesses

Although he was once the top high school prospect in the 2023 class, the South Carolina Gamecock has been mocked to be a late first-round NBA pick for this year.

Gregory Jackson is a unit at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan who can cover the length of the court in a few strides, particularly useful during transition. His size does not hamper his movement and in transition. He has shown a willingness to get up the court and start attacks.

Jackson is also very adept at creating space for himself to shoot both from deep and within the paint. He was the only bright spot for the Gamecocks (11-21) last season.

His pick-and-roll game grew leaps and bounds during his time at South Carolina. Another aspect of his game that has improved is his movement off the ball, where he cuts to open spaces, allowing him to receive under no pressure.

His footwork is more than decent, and combined with a quick first step and good ball handling, he has the ability to switch up his game and unbalance opponents.

He averaged 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists and was a big threat in the midrange as well as being more than effective from deep. His shooting is fluid and deadly, being able to shoot when guarded or off the dribble.

