OKC Thunder's future draft picks: How is the team positioned for future seasons?

OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been active in the trade market in recent years. With all of the moves and rebuilding towards a younger core of players, the Thunder have also amassed a massive number of draft picks.

How many draft picks do the Thunder own?

OKC has 33 picks in future drafts, going as far as 2029. That includes 15 first-round picks. It is one of the largest assemblies of draft picks in league history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CBS Sports @CBSSports



'23: 2 First-Round Picks

'24: 4 First-Round Picks

'25: 4 First-Round Picks

'26: 3 First-Round Picks

'27: 2 First-Round Picks



And they've been missing the '22 No. 2 overall pick



The future is bright in OKC Quick reminder about this Thunder team:'23: 2 First-Round Picks'24: 4 First-Round Picks'25: 4 First-Round Picks'26: 3 First-Round Picks'27: 2 First-Round PicksAnd they've been missing the '22 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren all season.The future is bright in OKC Quick reminder about this Thunder team:'23: 2 First-Round Picks'24: 4 First-Round Picks'25: 4 First-Round Picks'26: 3 First-Round Picks'27: 2 First-Round PicksAnd they've been missing the '22 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren all season.The future is bright in OKC ⚡️ https://t.co/Nn7yfK8wxv

The Thunder have five draft picks in June's draft, including two first-round picks.

One pick will be their own, a potential lottery pick if they do not advance out of the play-in tournament. The other pick is from the Paul George trade with the LA Clippers. The Thunder received five first-round picks in the exchange. The picks were in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026. The Thunder also received All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the team in scoring, in the deal.

The Thunder have a whopping four first-round selections in the 2024 draft. One pick is from the George trade while two others were dealt to OKC in the Russell Westbrook and Derrick Favors trades. OKC received two first-round picks and two pick swaps in the deal for Westbrook. They also received Chris Paul, who led the Thunder to the playoffs, for a season.

The Thunder then traded Paul away for a 2022 first-round pick and multiple players. OKC used the pick to select Peyton Watson, who they subsequently traded to Denver.

NBA @NBA



OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿



Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN A monster all-around performance by Josh Giddey (31 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB) helped the @okcthunder to victory in New Orleans!OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN A monster all-around performance by Josh Giddey (31 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB) helped the @okcthunder to victory in New Orleans!OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿📺 Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN https://t.co/wpa06ekwjQ

OKC also managed to turn Danny Green into another first-round selection. The Thunder own Philadelphia’s 2025 first-rounder. That is one of four first-round picks OKC owns in 2025. They have three first-rounders in 2026 and two in 2027.

OKC is also poised for success with their roster construction. The Thunder went 40-42 this season, qualifying for the play-in tournament. They are a very young team with many players with a lot of upside.

Gilgeous-Alexander is only 24 years old and averaged 31.4 points per game this season. That was fourth highest in the NBA. Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort also averaged double figures in scoring. All three players are under the age of 24. OKC will also have 2023 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren coming back to the roster after missing his first season with a foot injury.

The future is bright for the Thunder with their young core. OKC also has an arsenal of draft picks they can trade for veteran players to assist their young roster or to use while stockpiling and developing more talent.

Poll : 0 votes